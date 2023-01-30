Minority Reps Applaud CBN For Extension Of Cash Swap

The House of Representatives’ Minority Caucus applauded the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for listening to Nigerians and extending the deadline for exchanging old naira notes for new ones by ten days.

The ten-day extension from January 31, 2023 to February 10, 2023 is “a welcome decision to alleviate the suffering as well as social and economic discomfort being experienced by many Nigerians in accessing the new naira notes within the earlier stipulated deadline,” according to the caucus.

“As lawmakers and representatives of the people, our caucus commends the CBN for being considerate towards the wellbeing of Nigerians; which is the essence of democratic governance all over the world,” Minority Leader Ndudi Elumelu said in a brief statement on Sunday.

The Caucus also applauded the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, for “his intervention in persuading President Muhammadu Buhari and CBN to extend the earlier deadline in the national interest”.

“His Excellency Atiku Abubakar’s patriotic intervention at this time further shows him as a compassionate leader who is always concerned and committed towards the wellbeing of Nigerians.

“He has again demonstrated his experience, capacity, and competence to get the system to work in the interest of Nigerians at very critical time,” the statement briefly read.

The Caucus also urged Nigerians not to rest on their laurels, but to make the most of the 10-day extension to exchange their old naira notes for new ones.

The Minority Caucus also urged the CBN to stay focused and intensify its sensitization efforts, while putting in place every measure to help Nigerians, particularly those in rural areas, gain access to the new naira notes.