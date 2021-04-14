fbpx
Ministry Recalls Ibraheem Alhassan From CCT After Controversial Statement

POLITICS & GOVERNMENT

April 14, 2021
Ibraheem Alhassan has been replaced as spokesperson of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT).

Alhassan has been in the news since issuing a statement littered with grammatical blunders and ethnic slurs in defence of his principal, Danladi Umar, who was caught on video hitting a security man.

After he was heavily criticised, Alhassan described the statement as an “unedited draft” that had not received authorisation.

Confirming his recall by the ministry of information on Tuesday, Abdumalik Shaibu, chief registrar of the CCT, stated that a replacement has already been sent to the tribunal.

“It is true. He was posted to us from there in the first place,” he said.

“I got the news that he has been recalled but there is no official letter yet from the ministry.

“I was told there is an official letter but we are still waiting for it. A replacement came in last week Friday, and Ibrahim came to introduce him to us.

“We are hoping an official letter will be coming this week so that the new person can resume fully.”

When asked if there is a fixed tenure for the position, Shaibu said he is unaware.

“It is like a routine posting. They can post and recall at any time. Ibrahim has spent about seven years with us,” he said.

“There is no fixed tenure. Or the ministry should know. We don’t know what the norm is in the ministry. We just see them.

Shaibu also said he doesn’t know the reason(s) given for Alhassan’s recall.

“Maybe if I see the letter which we are still expecting, the reasons might be stated,” he said.

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

