Ministry, others Inaugurate Humanitarian Policy Dialogue Forum

The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development have inaugurated the Humanitarian Policy Dialogue Forum, HPDF in Abuja, to provide a platform for enhancing the conduct of humanitarian affairs in Nigeria.

The Minister of the Ministry, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq said the Ministry was working tirelessly to attain its mandate.

“Since the inception of the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, we have taken steps to strategically position the Ministry towards the attainment of its vast mandate.

“We are working focused on completing the guidelines and framework for the coordination of all humanitarian and developmental activities in the country with the full support and integration of the agencies under our purview. It is therefore heartening to inaugurate this forum, which consists of all our major stakeholders,” she said.

Hajia Farouq explained that the inauguration of the Humanitarian Policy Dialogue Forum would serve as a platform for engagement between the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development (FMHADMSD) and the key stakeholders within the humanitarian sector.

According to her, “One of my key priorities is to kick start the process for early recovery, which will include sustainable home-grown models for rehabilitation, recovery and reconstruction. For us to achieve these, trust must be established between the people, government and non-governmental actors.

“There are three main expected outcomes of the Forum, these are dialogue, support and advice. Dialogue that provides transparency and accountability in all aspects of humanitarian activities. This also includes measures to ensure that the Ministry has sufficient capacity to function and achieve its mandate and for any other, that could arise that may have a direct or indirect effect on the efficiency and effectiveness of humanitarian aid delivery and social inclusion”.

Enhance Humanitarian Response

The UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, Edward Kallon, said that that the creation of the dialogue Forum would enhance Humanitarian response nationwide.

“It is envisaged that the HPDF will provide the opportunity for key stakeholders to review humanitarian response in line with existing policies and suggest areas that require policy guidance, amendments, or proposal for establishing new policies to enhance humanitarian response nationwide,” he stated.

He added that “the Forum will support the Ministry with global best practices to ensure a principled humanitarian response and strengthen the capacity of the Ministry to meet its mandate. “the creation of the HPDF will also allow Senior leadership of humanitarian partners find a space where there can be an open, free and unencumbered collective discussion on policy, institution and practices in support of the Minister’s policy advisories to the NHCC and the uptake and implementation of the recommendations from the Technical Working Group .”

The Ministry will work with members of the Forum which comprise of the UN Team, the EU, International Partners and Donors and Ambassadors, to ensure all deliberations benefit the people of Nigeria.

Source: VON