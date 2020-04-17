Ministry of Power Installs Solar-powered Mini-grids In Isolation Centres

The Ministry of Power says it has installed solar-powered mini-grids in some isolations centres across the country to provide 24 hours power supply.

Mr. Aaron Artimas, Special Adviser Media and Communication to the Minister of Power, said this in Abuja on Thursday.

Artimas said that the installation of the solar-powered grids was pursuant to the directive by President Muhammadu Buhari to some critical sectors of the government to provide maximum support for the fight against COVID-19

He said that the solar plants were effectively installed within a short period of time by the Rural Electricity Agency (REA) following the instruction of the Minister of Power, Mr. Sale Mamman.

According to him, the fully installed solar hybrid projects include a 53.1kwp solar mini-grid at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital COVID-19 Isolation Centre.

KWP is the peak power of the PV of a system or panel. It stands for kilowatt PV peak of a system.

He listed others as “25kwp mini-grid at the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC} Public Health Laboratory in Lagos.

“20kwp solar hybrid mini-grid at the 128-bed Ikenne isolation centre and the 10kwp mini-grid at the 100-bed Iberekodo isolation centre in Ogun State.’’

Artimas said the minister explained that the ministry swung into action through REA to ensure constant and uninterrupted power supply to the centres for the effective fight against the Coronavirus.

He quoted the minister as saying that the mini-grid solar plants would provide clean, safe and reliable power.

This according to the minister, is to give the health workers a conducive environment to maximize their efforts while providing the patients with an excellent atmosphere to recuperate.

Artimas said that the Managing Director of REA, Mr. Ahmed Salihijo disclosed that the centres had already been handed over to the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 through the NCDC.

He said it was without fanfare in view of the physical distancing order of the Federal Government.

Artimas said that Salihijo also reiterated the commitment of his agency toward the electrification of the unserved or underserved, especially at this critical period of the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said that the NCDC which had since taken control of the facilities applauded both REA and the ministry of power for the gesture, which would go a long way to assist in containing the spread of the virus in the country.

