Ministry of Foreign Affairs Sends Another warning on Northern Cyprus

The Federal government of Nigeria has warned its citizens about phony employment opportunities and fake admissions in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

This is mentioned in a statement titled “Travel Advisory For Nigerians Seeking Admission Or Job Opportunities In The Turkish Republic Of Northern Cyprus (TRNC),” which Francisca Omayuli, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, published and signed on Monday.

The government claims that some young Nigerians have become trapped in the country after falling for scam artists who falsely offered excellent work opportunities there.

The statement reads, “The attention of the Federal Government of Nigeria has been drawn to the clandestine activities of unscrupulous elements parading themselves as agents and deceiving unsuspecting young Nigerians into believing that Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, provides easy access to “greener pastures” for studies and jobs opportunities.

“This has led to an alarming influx of Nigerians into the territory in recent times. The resultant effect is an unprecedented increase in consular cases of stranded young Nigerians in TRNC.

“The general public is advised to be on the alert to guard against these so-called agents in Nigeria or elsewhere peddling admissions and the existence of unverifiable job opportunities in the TRNC.”

“It is advisable that students and their parents/guardians carry out due diligence checks on any so-called university or tertiary institution before applying for admission is made. It is also instructive to be forewarned against deceptive advertising of job opportunities in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus,” the statement added.