Ministry Inaugurates Committee To Investigate Borno IDP Fire Incident

The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development has set up a committee to investigate the fire incident that occurred at a camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), in Ngala Local Government Area of Borno state.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq said the Committee was established in compliance with the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Minister explained that as directed by the President, the committee will conduct a thorough investigation into the causes of the fire incident, and suggest measures to avert future recurrence.

”The Committee is set to ascertain the cause of the fire outbreak, ascertain the number of lives lost; the number of property lost or damaged by the fire; ascertain other factors that directly or indirectly contributed to the fire outbreak or to the extent of the fire; work out modalities for relief that will be provided to the victims, and propose measures to prevent future recurrence,” She said.

It is expected that the Committee submits its report by April 27, 2020.

Members of the investigation committee, which is chaired by Mohammed Goni Alkali, the Managing Director of the North East Development Commission (NEDC), a Director representing the National Emergency Management Agency, Mr. Amana Yusuf is representing the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants, and Immigrants.

Others are Ya Bawa Kolo, the Chairman of the Borno State Emergency Management Agency and Group Captain Sadeeq Garba (rtd) of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development, who will serve as Secretary to the Committee.

