Ministry Director Of Agriculture In Kwara State Found Dead

January 12, 2021015
The Director of Veterinary in the Kwara Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr. Khalid Ndaman, was, on Monday, found dead in his office in Ilorin.

There were controversies on the circumstances surrounding the death of the director.

While a source said that Ndaman was found dead by some members of staff, another told NAN that he slumped after reporting to duty on Monday morning and died.

NAN reports that the attention of his family members, whom sources said lived close to the ministry, was immediately called to the incident.

A staff member, who preferred anonymity, described the deceased as the most generous director in the ministry.

“He is from Tsaragi in Edu Local Government Area of Kwara and the corpse has been taken there for burial.

“The ministry had wanted to take the corpse to the hospital for autopsy, but some family members said it was not necessary since he just slumped and died,” the staff member said.

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer of the Police Command in Kwara, SP Ajayi Okasanmi, confirmed the report.

He, however, said the man was found dead in his office.

“The guy died in the office. It was discovered this morning that he died in the office.

“Although no foul play is being suspected, an investigation into the incident still continues,” the police spokesman said.

About Author

Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

