Ministry Budgets N100m For Ife-Ifewara Road Repaired By RCCG

April 4, 2021 96

The Federal Ministry of Works and Housing has budgeted N100 million for the repair of Ife-Ifewara Road which had already been fixed by the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

It was gathered that the road was rehabilitated free by Adeboye as part of the church’s Social Corporate Responsibility at the cost of N188,440,342.00.

However, in 2021 budget, the ministry allocated another N100 million as payment to the contractors for the rehabilitation of the Ife-Ifewara Road.

Checks showed that details of the allocation are: Account code – 23030113; rehabilitation/repair of roads; fund code – 03101; fund name – Capital Development Fund; programme code – ERGP12153874; Rehabilitation of Ife-Ifewara Road in Osun State, C/No 6105 N100m.

As a result of this, the Senate is currently probing the Ministry of Works and Housing for paying N145million to a construction firm, Cartil Construction Nigeria Limited, as a reimbursement for the road.

The matter is currently being handled by the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, following a petition written to the panel by the church.

The officials of the RCCG, Ministry of Works and Housing, and management of the construction firm had been asked to appear before the committee on Thursday, April 15.

READ ALSO: Fire Destroys Largest Auto Parts Market In Ibadan

A petition submitted to the Senate by a senior official of the RCCG, Pastor Niyi Adebanjo, accused the Ministry of Works and Housing officials of paying N151m to the management of Cartil Construction Nigeria Limited as part payment for the road project awarded to it but was abandoned.

Adebanjo submitted the petition on behalf of Adeboye while the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, referred the document to the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions.

The petition was laid by the Chairman of the Committee on behalf of Lawan, on Tuesday, February 9, 2021.

The RCCG, in the petition, alleged that the construction firm claimed the sum of N151,508,901.22 as reimbursement for the rehabilitation of the Ife-Ifewara Road in Osun State which the church constructed.

Part of the petition read, “The rehabilitation of the road was awarded and paid for by Pastor Enoch Adeboye in the sum of N188,440,342.00, hence the claim by Cartil Construction Nigeria Limited was illegal and unjust.

“The church hereby requests the Senate to look into the matter and, among others, urge the firm to refund the money it collected to the coffers of the Federal Government.”