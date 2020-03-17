Minister Wants Posthumous National Award for Late Rev. Sister Alokha

The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu has advocated for a posthumous national award for late Rev. Sister Henrietta Alokha in honour of the heroic act of sacrificing her life to save the children under her care from the gas pipeline explosion at Abule ado in Lagos.

The Minister said this in a statement signed by the Deputy Director Ministry of Education, Bem Goong while commiserating with the Lagos State government and families of those who lost their lives and property in the Abule Ado Festac gas pipeline explosion.

The Minister maintained that the supreme sacrifice paid by Rev. Sister Henrietta must not be allowed to go in vain.

According to the Minister, “I understand from media reports that the Vice Principal may have escaped the inferno if she had chosen to run away, rather, she chose to risk her life trying to evacuate her students, thereby dying in the process”.

In particular, Adamu extolled the courage and bravery of Rev. Sister Alokha, who died in the act of evacuating the students of Bethlehem Girls college, Abule- Ado from the explosion.

Adamu also extended his heartfelt condolence to the Executive Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, families of the deceased, parents, the Management, staff, and students of Bethlehem Girls college, Abule- Ado.

Source: VON