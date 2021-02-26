Minister Urges FG To Roll Out Infrastructure Now Not Later

February 26, 2021 39

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning Zainab Ahmed has urged the federal government to begin rolling out infrastructure now and not at a later time.

She said this at the State House during the State House briefing as she noted that the country’s budget saw a 97 percent improvement.

“The Nigerian Government recorded a 97% budget performance.

“Every year we have provisions for sale of FGN assets. 2021 is not different. There is a Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) workplan for this. Assets that are dead or non-performing will be sold to credible investors who can revive them. Asset sales are not primarily for budget financing,” she said.

For growth in the country’s revenue, Ahmed urged the federal government to “roll out infrastructure now, and grow the economy now, not later. Our focus is on growing our revenues.”

Recall that BizWatch Nigeria reported that the finance minister had disclosed that the country’s inflation rate rose to 16.7 and is mostly as a result of high food prices.

She noted that the increment in food prices was a result of the high cost of transportation.

She said, “Inflation is high at 16.7% and we’ve seen inflation inching up gradually over the last couple of months.

“When you look at the components that constitute inflation in our country, the largest contributor is food inflation and food inflation also, if you decouple it, the largest contributor to food inflation is the cost of transport.

“We now look at how do we reduce the cost of transport because we can’t give every Nigerian money to pay for their transportation fares.