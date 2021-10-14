Minister Says Nigeria Loses N9bn Yearly To Non-Passage Of Water Bill

October 14, 2021 38

The Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu, on Tuesday, said that Nigeria lost about N9 billion to the non-passage of the Water Resources Bill.

He said this at a press conference at the National Integrated Water Resource Management Commission, represented by the commission’s Executive Director, Magashi Bashir.

He said, “Nigeria is losing about N6 billion to N9 billion yearly to the non-passage of the bill, which would have given legal teeth to the water sub-sector for optimal performance like other sectors.”

The minister also advised that Nigerians “advance beyond ethnicity and ethnic politics to better regulate the water sector. The nation stands to gain a lot if the sector is properly organised.”

He lamented the lack of attention to the sector, seeing as it is one of the most important sectors in the country.