Minister of Trade Calls on Banks To Open All Branches

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr Adeniyi Adebayo has called on banks and other commercial institutions to comply with standard protocols and open up all their branches.

He said the crowds observed at bank premises in some parts of the country could cause more COVID-19 infections.

Mr Adebayo said this on Wednesday at the weekly briefing of the Emergency Operation Centre of the Committee on Sustainable Production and Delivery of Essential Commodities During COVID as well as compromising measures put in place to tackle the spread of the Pandemic.

He expressed dissatisfaction with the violation of the new guidelines which include social distancing, wearing of masks in public places among others, set up as part of measures to check the spread of Coronavirus.

According to him, “The President and Commander In Chief of the Armed Forces, President Muhammadu Buhari in a nationwide broadcast while directing the easing of a five weeks lockdown in Lagos, Ogun States and the Federal Capital Territory gave clear guidelines on the first phase of the new measures spanning 4th -17th May 2020.”

“He implored all Nigerians to continue to adhere strictly to the advisories published by the Presidential Task Force and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control which include regular hand washing, strict mandatory use of face masks or coverings in public, maintaining physical distancing and personal hygiene, avoidance of non-essential movement and travels and avoidance of large gatherings, restrictions on social and religious gatherings,” he added

The Minister expressed satisfaction with the conduct of security agencies in carrying out their duties by ensuring that Mr President’s directives of “free-flow and unhindered movement of Foods, Pharmaceuticals, Medical Equipments and other Essential Commodities across the country” were being complied with.

Mr Adebayo acknowledged President Muhammadu Buhari ‘s decision to appoint his Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Dr. Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, who is also the supervisor of the Emergency Operation Centre, as the Leader of the Presidential Delegation to Tackle COVID-19 in Kano State.

Source: VON