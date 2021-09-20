Minister Of Labour Urges Resident Doctors To Suspend Strike

September 20, 2021 63

Dr Chris Ngige, the Minister of Labour and Employment has urged the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) to shelve their industrial action as the Federal Government (FG) continues to negotiate with the union to end the dispute.

“I want to appeal to NARD for them to reconsider their position, get back to work tomorrow or next and then come back again for discussions. We have so many things to discuss,” Ngige said.

The Minister of Labour made the appeal during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, as the resident doctors’ strike enters Day 59.

READ ALSO: BIG STORY: Death, Loss, Pain, Depreciating Health… Sad Tales Of Commuters On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

“I have nephews who are resident doctors. I have three of them at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Teaching Hospital, UNTH Enugu, Orthopaedic Hospital, Enugu. I have so many of them. I have a son who will graduate in Medicine in October 2021. I cannot destroy the profession, I have to protect the profession too.”

Court Case

The Minister also reacted to the court case filed by the FG against the striking doctors.

According to Ngige, it is the Federal Ministry of Health and the office of the Attorney General of the Federation that can withdraw the case from court.

“The court has ruled and said ‘Go and do some more settlement but meanwhile, you go back to work and continue the settlement’,” he added.

Despite the National Industrial Court’s ruling ordering the striking doctors to return to work, the Minister asked the plaintiffs – Health Ministry and Attorney General’s office as well as the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) and NARD to approach the Labour Ministry to press their demands.

While noting that he had advised his colleague in the Health Ministry, Dr Osagie Ehanire “to see what he can do so that the discussion will set off,” Ngige said he had always advocated for settlement.