Minister of Interior Unveils Automated International Passport System

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, officially launched the highly anticipated International Passport Automation system, marking a significant step toward modernizing and streamlining the passport application process. The automated system aims to provide applicants with a convenient and secure experience while minimizing human interactions in the application process.

The minister had earlier announced the scheduled launch during a comprehensive review of Nigeria Immigration Service facilities in Abuja on January 8, 2024. The program is designed not only to enhance the ease of obtaining passports but also to contribute to strengthening the country’s security infrastructure.

During the launch, Tunji-Ojo highlighted the importance of the new system in fortifying the nation’s security architecture while prioritizing the comfort and convenience of Nigerian residents. He revealed that the Nigeria Immigration Service has deployed document verification personnel across all local government areas in the country to enhance the verification of documents submitted during the passport application process.

The primary objective of the automated passport system is to curb the use of forged documents in passport applications. The minister stressed the government’s commitment to ensuring the authenticity and integrity of the passport issuance process.

Applicants are encouraged to follow a straightforward process for passport application:

Step 1: Visit the official website http://passport.immigration.gov.ng and enter your National Identification Number (NIN) to auto-fill your data from the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

Step 2: Complete the required data fields as specified.

Step 3: Upload a passport photograph that meets the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) standards and provide other supporting documents.

Step 4: Visit an Immigration Office for biometric capture.

Step 5: Collect your passport within two weeks of completing the process.

Requirements for Fresh Applicants:

Nigerian citizenship. National Identification Number (NIN). Passport photograph meeting ICAO standards. Supporting documents such as birth certificate and local government certificate of indigeneship.

Requirements for Renewal:

National Identification Number (NIN). Old passport number. Passport photograph meeting ICAO standards. Supporting documents, including birth certificate and local government certificate of indigeneship.

The introduction of the automated International Passport System aligns with the government’s commitment to leveraging technology for improved service delivery and security enhancement. Applicants are expected to benefit from a more efficient and transparent passport application process.