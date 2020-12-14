fbpx
Minister of Defence Affirms Swift Return of All Missing Schoolboys in Katsina

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERNEWSNEWSLETTERSOCIETY

Minister of Defence Affirms Swift Return of All Missing Schoolboys in Katsina

December 14, 2020032
Minister of Defence Affirms Swift Retrun of All Missing Schoolboys in Katsina

The Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Magashi, has affirmed that all the schoolboys missing in Katsina State will return home in the next few hours.

He gave the assurance on Sunday when he led a delegation of the Federal Government, including the service chiefs to Katsina to sympathize with the parents and teachers of the victims, as well as the state government over the abduction.

This comes two days after bandits stormed the Government Science Secondary School in Kankara, a Local Government Area in Katsina with hundreds of students missing in the process.

“Today, we are here also to symphathise with you over the recent abduction of secondary school students, which is more or less a ruthless exercise conducted to tamper with the education of the students,” the minister told Governor Aminu Masari who received the delegation at the Government House.

He added, “With the brief we received from the sister security agencies in the state, this task will be very simple to accomplish.

“Within the next few hours, we will ensure that these people are back without any collateral damage to the people of Katsina State; we have strategised.”

General Magashi admitted that the confusion arising in the affected local government has testified to the fact that the military, the police, and other security agencies must move faster to ensure that the students were rescued.

READ ALSO: Over 300 Katsina Secondary School Boys Still Missing – Gov. Masari

He stressed that bandits must not be allowed to rest for a moment, saying it was about time bandits were proscribed as terrorists to effectively curb their activities in the North West and other parts of the country.

The minister stated, “All hands are on deck to ensure we accomplish our tasks within the Armed Forces and the police.

“I was here around August on the same kind of mission to sympathise with the government regarding the farmers and herders clashes.”

Related tags :

About Author

Minister of Defence Affirms Swift Return of All Missing Schoolboys in Katsina
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju Adebamibo is a Mass Communication graduate. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria.

Related Articles

June 13, 2016012

NSE Lists Over One-third Quoted Firms With High Investment Risk

A new assessment report by the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, has shown that more than one-third of quoted companies on the Bourse have regulatory and compliance issues that investors need to consider.
Read More
funds NEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
August 26, 2016027

FG Plans N1.8trillion Capital Expenditure

The Federal Government has earmarked N1.8 trillion for capital expenditure in 2016, the Minister for Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, said on Thursday, August 25. According to the Minister
Read More
Enoch Adeboye LIFESTYLENEWSLETTER
June 12, 20200420

RCCG General Overseer Enoch Adeboye Threatens to Kill Anyone Who Messes with His Wife

Enoch Adeboye, the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), says he will kill anyone who messes with Foluke, his wife. In a viral video believed to be his recent virtual teachi
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon