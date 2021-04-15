Minister Expresses Regret Over Erratic Power Supply

April 15, 2021 101

The Minister of Power, Saleh Mamman, has apologised to Nigerians over the recent erratic power supply in the country.

In a statement on Thursday, Aaron Artimas, the minister’s spokesperson, said the poor power supply is caused by the breakdown of eight power generation plants.

He further noted that seven other thermal plants are battling with low gas shortages.

The minister assured that there are ongoing efforts to restore power to the affected areas in the country.

“I sincerely regret the recent Power outages across the Nation and the difficulties it has brought with it, and wish to assure my Fellow Nigerians that everyone involved is working assiduously to restore the National grid to its previous historical levels and exceed that,” Mamman said.

“The problem is caused by the breakdown of some National Integrated Power Plants supplying electricity to the national grid. The plants are namely, Sapele, Afam, Olonrunsogo, Omotosho, Ibom, Egbin, Alaoji, and Ihovbor. The Jebba Power Plant was shut down for annual maintenance.

“Seven other integrated Power plants, namely Geregu, Sapele, Omotosho, Gbarain, Omuku, Paras, and Alaoji are experiencing gas constraints while the Shiroro hydroelectric power plant has water management issues. This unfortunate development has drastically affected Power generation, thus effectively minimizing the national grid.

“In view of this, The Hon. Minister of Power Engr. @EngrSMamman regrets this unfortunate situation and offers his sincere apology to all affected Nigerians for the inconveniences the Power shortages are causing. He assures that the ministry through the appropriate Agencies is working assiduously to rectify the technical problems affecting the plants as well as resolving the gas issues to the others.

“Engr. Sale Mamman further assures that the national grid will be restored to its previous historic distribution peak of about5,600MW of electricity achieved early this year, so as to relief Nigerians from the current harsh climatic conditions and restore full economic activities.”