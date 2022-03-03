fbpx

Minister Chides Lawmakers Who Voted Against Gender Bill

Tallen Condemns Male Lawmakers Who Voted Against Gender Bill

Pauline Tallen, the Minister of Women Affairs rebuked male lawmakers who voted against gender bills seeking to amend the constitution saying they have no regard for women.

The minister said this on Wednesday after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in Abuja.

“It clearly shows that the men that were against the bill don’t have any respect for women; it’s clear. But I am not generalising; not all the men in the national assembly. We have the figures — 72 men in the House of Representatives voted in support of the bill,” Tallen said.

Tallen said that Nigerian women are already strategising on the next line of action.

BizWatch recalls that the lawmakers had voted against bills seeking to promote more opportunities for women in political parties and governance.

One of the bills titled ‘Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Provide for Special Seat for Women in the National and State Houses of Assembly; and for Related Matters,’ failed after 208 members out of 290 present, voted against it.

Tallen who was present at the plenary session on Tuesday, had described the development as a show of shame.

NASS Rejects Bill To Create Special Seats For Women

About Author

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

