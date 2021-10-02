Military Will Not Accept Division Present in Nigeria’s Political Climate – CDS

October 2, 2021 153

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Lucky Irabor, has stated that opinions that promote polarization in Nigeria’s polity will not be accepted in the military.

Irabor made this known while speaking with journalists, noting that troops will not relent in their efforts to protect Nigeria’s integrity.

He urged journalists to be mindful about publishing reports and articles that may pass across information liable to cause disunity in the military.

Irabor stated that in line with the Nigerian Army administrative procedures in the army, officers will ensure avoid division in order not to negatively affect the fight against insurgency and banditry.

READ ALSO: Army In Malawi Escort Fuel Deliveries Amid Strike

“What we’ll do is that we will ensure that the nation is increasingly undivided, and what we are doing is to ensure that the division we find in the polity does not creep into the military,” he said.

“That is the reason why we must be careful with many of our analyses that we do with respect to the issues that have to do with the administration and discipline of the members of the armed forces.

“I’ll like to encourage the media to insulate the military from comments that do not promote our unity and give impressions as if what you find in the larger polity is what is creeping into the military; that is not correct.

“We will do everything possible in line with the administrative procedures to ensure that we do not allow any form of division to creep into the military.”