fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT

Military Will Not Accept Division Present in Nigeria’s Political Climate – CDS

October 2, 20210153
Military Will Not Accept Division Present in Nigeria’s Polity From Officers - CDS

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Lucky Irabor, has stated that opinions that promote polarization in Nigeria’s polity will not be accepted in the military.

Irabor made this known while speaking with journalists, noting that troops will not relent in their efforts to protect Nigeria’s integrity.

He urged journalists to be mindful about publishing reports and articles that may pass across information liable to cause disunity in the military.

Irabor stated that in line with the Nigerian Army administrative procedures in the army, officers will ensure avoid division in order not to negatively affect the fight against insurgency and banditry.

READ ALSO: Army In Malawi Escort Fuel Deliveries Amid Strike

“What we’ll do is that we will ensure that the nation is increasingly undivided, and what we are doing is to ensure that the division we find in the polity does not creep into the military,” he said.

“That is the reason why we must be careful with many of our analyses that we do with respect to the issues that have to do with the administration and discipline of the members of the armed forces.

“I’ll like to encourage the media to insulate the military from comments that do not promote our unity and give impressions as if what you find in the larger polity is what is creeping into the military; that is not correct.

“We will do everything possible in line with the administrative procedures to ensure that we do not allow any form of division to creep into the military.”

About Author

Military Will Not Accept Division Present in Nigeria’s Political Climate – CDS
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Islamic Movement Of Nigeria Demand Release Of El-Zakzaky, Wife NEWSSOCIETY
February 10, 20210309

Islamic Movement Of Nigeria Demand Release Of El-Zakzaky, Wife

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) demand the release of their leader, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, and his wife who are being detained by the g
Read More
EFCC NEWSPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
May 16, 20190231

Imo Deputy Speaker Resigns 24 Hours After Lawmakers Suspend Speaker

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The ongoing political drama and power tussle at the Imo state House of Assembly on Thursday took a new twist, as the deputy speaker, Ugonna Ozurigbo tendere
Read More
FG Consent To N35bn Power Station For NEPZA COVERMANUFACTURINGNEWSNEWSLETTER
February 4, 20210589

FG Consent To N35bn Power Station For NEPZA

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Federal Executive Council, FEC, has given its consent for the construction of  a power station by the Nigerian Export Processing Zone Authority (NEPZA)
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.