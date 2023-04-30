Mike Adenuga At 70: Here 7 Things To Know About The Billionaire

Mike Adenuga is a man of many accomplishments, and as he celebrates his 70th birthday, it is important to reflect on his remarkable life and legacy.

Born on April 29, 1953, in Ibadan, Nigeria, Adenuga is a self-made billionaire who has made significant contributions to the growth and development of Nigeria’s economy.

He is the founder and CEO of Globacom, one of the leading telecommunications companies in Nigeria, and also the owner of Conoil, a major player in the Nigerian oil and gas industry.

Below are other following things to know about Mike Adenuga

Mike Adenuga is the second-richest person in Nigeria, with a net worth of over $6.1 billion, according to Forbes. He started his business career by working for his father’s sawmill business and was only 26 when he founded his first company. He is a lover of high-end cars and owns several luxury vehicles, including a Rolls-Royce Phantom and a Bentley Mulsanne. Adenuga’s telecommunications company, Globacom, was the first single company to build a high-capacity submarine fiber-optic cable, known as Glo 1, that connects Nigeria to Europe and the Americas. In 2018, Adenuga was awarded the Dr. Kwame Nkrumah African Genius Award for his contributions to business and philanthropy. Adenuga is a private person and rarely grants interviews or makes public appearances, which adds to his mystique and enigma. In addition to his business and philanthropic endeavors, Adenuga is also a family man and has been married to his wife Titi for over 30 years. They have seven children together.