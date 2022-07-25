Mikano Distances Firm From Atiku, Says He’s Not Owner

Power generation firm, Mikano has distanced itself from Atiku Abubakar, the presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), saying it has no business relationship with the latter.

The promoters of Mikano Generators made this known as the firm, for the first time, dismissed popular claims that Atiku owns it.

Prior to now, members of the public, particularly Atiku’s opposition groups on social media, had been claiming that Atiku was the owner of Mikano International Limited, the firm that was established in 1993 and deals with power generation, steel fabrication, electrical products, and solutions.

BizWatch Nigeria understands that aside from the distribution of power generation products, which it’s known for, the firm also offers sales, maintenance, assembling, and real estate development, and sales of construction equipment, to Nigerians.

But dismissing the rumour, the Managing Director of Mikano International Limited, Firas Mamlouk described it as false that there is an existing relationship with the former Vice President.

The statement, in which the firm debunked the rumour, quoted Mamlouk as saying that “The attention of the management of Mikano International Limited, promoters of Mikano Generators (among other products), has been drawn to numerous articles and press statements stating that the company is owned by/afflliated with Atiku Abubakar, GCON.”

“This disclaimer is a notice to the general public that the news does not represent the true facts as it concerns Mikano International Limited.”

“Please be informed that Mikano International Limited is not owned, affiliated, associated, authorised, endorsed by, or in any way officially connected with Atiku Abubakar, GCON. Members of the public are therefore advised to disregard the news,” the statement added.

Atiku is vying for the presidential seat against Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Peter Obi of Labour Party, amongst others.