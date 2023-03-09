Middle East Energy Announces Launch Of The African Energy Expo

Middle East Energy is the leading energy industry event in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region. It announces launch of the African Energy Expo in the African Suite at the 2023 Middle East Energy Exhibition and Conference in Dubai played host to the soft launch of the maiden edition of the African Energy Expo.

Scheduled for Feb 2024 in Kigali, Rwanda, the African Energy Expo is a first-of-its-kind trade show, and an extension of Middle East Energy’s 48-year legacy, aimed at promoting sustainable, innovative energy sources and driving the African energy transition.

The African Energy Expo will enable the establishment of resilient energy systems and infrastructures across all regions in Africa, by providing an unmatched opportunity for stakeholders across East, West, North, South, and Central African countries to connect and network.

We cannot deny that Africa remains the world’s least electrified continent. As of 2022, nearly 600 million people on the continent remained without access to electricity. The pandemic, with its attendant lockdowns, supply chain disruptions and diversion of fiscal resources by governments did even further damage.

More important to us, Nigeria has one of the lowest net electricity generation per capita rates in the world with an estimated national electrification rate of 55% and a rural electrification rate of only 39%. The above and many more critical factors have impeded growth in the continent’s energy sectors and have shown the urgent need for greater investment opportunities, collaborations, partnerships, and technological advancements.

In his remarks, Azzan Mohamed detailed how the upcoming event will create more avenues for Pan-African energy sectors to strengthen relationships and unlock investment opportunities. He said, “Since inception, the goal of Middle East Energy has been to drive transformation in the energy sectors of the Middle East and African regions. We have played a strategic role in bridging the gap between buyers, sellers, and all agents in the energy and power ecosystem through our events portfolio which includes Middle East Energy, Nigeria Energy, and Egypt Energy.

The upcoming African Energy Expo will drive our goal forward by fostering collaborations between stakeholders across East, West, North, South, and Central African countries. In addition to being a platform for the discovery of the latest technological innovations, it will feature a high-level Leadership Forum with engaging panel discussions, keynotes, and networking opportunities.”

We are delighted to host this event in Rwanda, a country that has made positive advancements in the energy transition to renewables but is also the second most attractive MICE destination on the continent. Over the past two decades, we have consciously invested in the stability, safety, as well as infrastructure of the country and ensured that Rwanda is an open-to-business nation.

We are one of the fastest-growing economies in Africa with pre-pandemic GDP growth of around 8 percent per year, having shown resilience throughout the pandemic and a strong bounce back. By investing in a national airline that is connecting the country to the world, implementing policies such as visa-on-arrival for tourists from around the globe, to building a new airport to accommodate the growing tourism traffic, Rwanda is the go-to place for leisure and MICE on the continent.” He concluded.

Mr. Yves Gahonzire, Business Development Manager, Rwanda Convention Bureau reinforced Rwanda’s enthusiasm to be the host for the annual African Energy Expo saying, “As one of the governing boards of Rwanda, we are very excited at Rwanda Convention Bureau to partner with Middle East Energy to host this caliber of event. Rwanda is ready and open to channel a Pan-African drive and move the energy sectors forward. There are great opportunities in Africa’s energy sectors for investment in the regional market, and the event will be the hub for partnerships and collaborations”.

As an extension of Middle East Energy, the leading energy trade event in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, it will be a unique platform for energy leaders to debate and shape the future of the African energy landscape.