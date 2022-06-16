Microsoft Replaces Internet Explorer With Microsoft Edge

On Wednesday, Microsoft, an American multinational technology company, shut down its web browser — the Internet Explorer (IE)- and replaced it with Microsoft Edge.

Microsoft made this known via its website on Wednesday.

Internet Explorer

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that Microsoft announced in 2021 that its Internet Explorer version 11 Windows 10 desktop application would be shut down and replaced by Microsoft Edge.

“After 25 plus years of helping people use and experience the web, Internet Explorer (IE) is officially retired and out of support as of today, June 15, 2022. To many millions of you, thank you for using Internet Explorer as your gateway to the internet,” the company said.

“Over the next few months, opening Internet Explorer will progressively redirect users to our new modern browser, Microsoft Edge with IE mode. Users will still see the Internet Explorer icon on their devices (such as on the taskbar or in the start menu), but if they click to open Internet Explorer, Microsoft Edge will open instead with easy access to IE mode.

“Eventually, Internet Explorer will be disabled permanently as part of a future Windows update, at which point the Internet Explorer icons on users’ devices will be removed.

“As part of this redirection process, users will have their data like favourites, passwords, and settings imported from Internet Explorer—this will help make the transition to Microsoft Edge both familiar and simple.

“If a user wants to delete or manage their data at any point after, they can always do so in Microsoft Edge from the settings menu.”

Microsoft Edge

The General Manager Of Microsoft Edge, Sean Lyndersay, said that the new browser is a better improvement of the former.

“Incremental improvements to Internet Explorer, though couldn’t match the general improvements to the web at large, so the company had to start “fresh” with Edge,” he said.

Internet Explorer, formerly Microsoft Internet Explorer and Windows Internet Explorer, was a series of graphical web browsers with 11 versions developed by Microsoft.