Microsoft Discloses Requirements For Job Opportunities In US, Canada For Nigerians

Tech giant, Microsoft has disclosed its requirements for employment opportunities specially designed for Nigerians in the United States (US), and Canada.

In a statement cited by BizWatch Nigeria, Microsoft said software engineers who are fresh graduates in Nigeria and other African countries, can take advantage of its job openings in Canada and the US.

The statement read: “Come build community, explore your passions and do your best work at Microsoft with thousands of University Graduates from every corner of the world. This opportunity will allow you to bring your aspirations, talent, potential—and excitement for the journey ahead.

“Microsoft’s mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more. As employees we come together with a growth mindset, innovate to empower others and collaborate to realize our shared goals.

“Each day we build on our values of respect, integrity, and accountability to create a culture of inclusion where everyone can thrive at work and beyond. Learn more about our cultural attributes.”

Requirements for the job opportunities in Microsoft

You must be pursuing or recently completed a bachelor’s or master’s degree in engineering, computer science or related field.



You must be open to relocating to either the US or Canada.



You must as well have one year of programming in an object-oriented language.



Another requirement is the ability to demonstrate an understanding of computer science fundamentals, including data structures and algorithms.