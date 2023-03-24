Michael Jordan Is The Highest Paid Athlete Of All Time, With $3.3B In Lifetime Earnings; More Than Cristiano Ronaldo And LeBron James Combined

During their professional careers, the world`s highest-paid athletes have earned billions of dollars through heavy contracts and eye-watering endorsement deals. And while some may think the highest-paid athlete of all time is probably one of the golf or football superstars, that title goes to a basketball legend.

According to data presented by CasinosEnLigne.com, Michael Jordan is the world`s highest-paid athlete of all time, with $3.3bn in lifetime earnings.

Michael Jordan Earned more than Cristiano Ronaldo and LeBron James Combined

Considered one of the true legends of basketball and the greatest players ever, Michael Jordan made 11 All-NBA teams and won five MVPs, six Finals MVPs, and six NBA titles. However, his impact is far greater than his awards and championships. Although Jordan retired twenty years ago, he still tops the chart of the world`s highest-paid athletes.

According to Sportico, Forbes, and Sports Illustrated data, the basketball legend hit a jaw-dropping $3.3bn in lifetime earnings, or far more than any other athlete on the list. His lifetime earnings become even more impressive compared to other sports superstars. Statistics show Air Jordan earned more money than Cristiano Ronaldo and LeBron James combined.

The next three athletes on the list are all golfers. Tiger Woods ranked as the second-highest paid athlete ever, with $2.5bn in total earnings. Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus follow, with $1.7bn and $1.63bn, respectively.

Cristiano Ronaldo, the highest-paid football player on the list, came fifth with $1.58bn, or $100 million more than his rival Lionel Messi. Another basketball superstar, LeBron James, follows with $1.53bn in total earnings.

Four Out of Ten Highest-Paid Athletes of All Time are Golf Players; Basketball and Football Follow with Two Names on the List

Thanks to their rising fame, the world`s best athletes have seen their bank balances skyrocket over the years, with annual records consistently broken. However, golf definitely leads as the highest-paid sport. According to Sportico data, four out of ten highest-paid athletes of all time are golf players, who racked in a jaw-dropping $7.2bn in lifetime earnings.

Basketball and football follow with two names on the top ten list. As the two basketball legends, Michael Jordan and LeBron James, racked up more than $4.8bn in their lifetime.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, the only two football stars in the top ten, follow with just over $3bn in combined lifetime earnings. Also, statistics show half of the ten highest-paid athletes of all time are retired.

The full story and statistics can be found here: https://casinosenligne.com/en/news/michael-jordan-is-the-worlds-highest-paid-athlete-of-all-time-with-3-3b-in-lifetime-earnings/