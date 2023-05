Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp to allow users amend texts sent up to 15 minutes after they are sent.

In a Monday post, WhatsApp stated, “You now have up to 15 minutes after sending a message to edit it.” So don’t be concerned if you duck it up.”

IT’S HERE 📣 Message Editing is rolling out now.



You now get up to 15 minutes after sending a message to edit it. So you don’t have to worry if you duck it up 🦆 pic.twitter.com/JCWNzmXwVr — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) May 22, 2023

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, also announced the announcement on his verified Facebook page.

“You can now edit your WhatsApp messages up to 15 mins after they’re sent!”

