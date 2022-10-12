Meta Unveils New $1,500 Virtual Reality Headset

Meta has unveiled a new version of its virtual reality headset designed for working professionals.

The $1,500 Meta Quest Pro includes a number of new features designed to enhance users’ perception of truly being in the presence of others.

Thanks to high-resolution outward-facing cameras, the headset allows users to see not only virtual worlds but also their real-world surroundings.

“The moment they begin to break into a smile or raise their eyebrow… your avatar should be able to express all of that and more,” Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said at Meta Connect, the company’s annual virtual reality conference.

Customers can start ordering the Quest Pro on Tuesday, with the device shipping at the end of the month.

Meta announced a collaboration with Microsoft and others to adapt popular business and productivity software to virtual worlds via Quest Pro.

According to the two companies, one of the capabilities under development is the use of Quest Pro during virtual meetings on the Microsoft Teams platform.

“At Microsoft, we’re incredibly excited about the metaverse and how digital and physical worlds are coming together,” Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said during the presentation.

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that in October 2021, Facebook renamed itself Meta to signal a shift toward developing its vision for an interactive virtual and augmented reality world that it sees as the future.