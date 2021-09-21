Met Gala 2021: Top 10 Best-Dressed Celebrities

September 21, 2021 224

The annual Met Gala, fashion’s biggest night, which is attended by the most influential celebrities, is back again with this year’s event themed, “In America: A lexicon of Fashion”, honouring and celebrating modern American fashion.

Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, the 2020 Met Gala did not hold but who can forget 2019 Met Gala themed, “Camp Manner”, with memorable outfits gracing the steps of the red carpet from Harry Styles in Gucci to Celine Dion in Oscar de la Renta to Hailey Bieber in Alexander Wang, among the many other colourful and stylish attendees.

This year, with the return of the met gala and each attendee honouring the event bringing their own concept of modern American style, we dive into the top 10 best-dressed celebrities at the MET Gala.

Iman at the Met Gala

Topping our list is the iconic businesswoman and supermodel, Iman who stunned in custom collaboration between Dolce and Gabbana and British-American designer Harris Reed. The look:

Gold trousers overlapped by feather cage overskirt and matching headpiece.

Jennifer Lopez at the Met Gala

Next is singer Jennifer Lopez, who never fails to come dressed to impress.

Wearing a Ralph Lauren plunge dress with a high leg slit. Glammed up this stunning look with a cowgirl hat and a big statement necklace.

Billie Eilish at the Met Gala

The ‘Everything I Wanted’ star, Billie Eilish, made sure she left everybody speechless at the Met Gala wearing a flawless Oscar de la Renta Cinderella gown and her smoky eyes.

Normani

Sensational rising pop star Normani brought a stunning look to the Met Gala wearing a mustard yellow Valentino ball gown, with large, puffed sleeves rising above her shoulders. Gorgeously wore her natural hair back in a bun and accessorised with a matching diamond and sapphire necklace and ring.

Megan Fox

READ ALSO: ‘We Have Zero Tolerance For Exam Malpractice’

Inspired by Dracula and goth fashion to represent her style of Modern American fashion, and for her first-ever Met, Megan Fox stole the show wearing a custom Dundas red dress with a crisscross plunging V neckline strap across her chest. The custom design also had a floor-length skirt with a tall slit, revealing her gorgeous satin red platform sandals.

Yara Shahidi

Embodying Josephine Barker perfectly, Grown-ish star Yara Shahidi, arrived wearing a gorgeous custom-embraided Christian Dior gown. Accessorised with 18k (white gold, platinum, white and yellow) diamond Cartier Sixieme necklace and onyx platinum and diamonds Cartier earrings.

Kendall Jenner

Inspired by Audrey Hepburn most iconic role in Eliza Doolittle in My Fair Lady in which Hepburn graced wearing a shimmering white dress by Hubert de Givenchy; Kendall Jenner collaborated with Givenchy creative director Matthew Williams for this year Met to arrive in an elegant gown embedded with crystals and a flawless train.

Lil Nas X

For Lil Nas X, one outfit wasn’t enough for his debut Met Gala appearance: wearing three custom-designed Donatella Versace outfits. For his first outfit, Lil Nas X wore an embellished gold cape, later dropping the cape to reveal a golden amour suit underneath and finishing his glamorous performance with a sparkly fitted bodysuit covered in crystals and Versace’s signature house print.

Tessa Thompson

American Actress, Tessa Thompson turned heads at the Met Gala arriving in a laser-cut dress by Irish designer Iris Van Herpen.

Rihanna

Arriving fashionably late but shutting down this year Met Gala is Rihanna wearing a stunning custom look by Demma Gvasalia in a Balenciaga overcoat and matching hat.

This article was written by Anuoluwapo Akinrimisi; a passionate writer/intern at BizWatch Nigeria.