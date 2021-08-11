Messi’s Jersey Out Of Stock Within 30 Minutes Of Sale

August 11, 2021 96

Jersey of new Paris Saint Germain’s signing, Lionel Messi, was out of stock within 30 minutes after it was placed for sale on the football club’s website.

The jersey had a €107.99 (£92) price tag for the men’s jersey when it was available for sale.

PSG offered both home and away kits. The players will be wearing white clothing during their home matches, and blue when it plays away matches.

Showcasing the outfit, PSG posted, “The new Paris Saint-Germain striker will wear the number 30. Visit the online store to get the Leo Messi jersey! Leo Messi is Parisian and will wear the number 30!”

In a press statement, the club called its latest signing Lionel Messi a legend.

“Paris Saint-Germain are very happy to announce the signing of Leo Messi to a two-year contract, with an optional extra year.

“The six-time Ballon d’Or winner is considered a legend in his sport and a true source of inspiration for all generations, on and off the pitch.

“The signing of Leo reinforces the ambitions of Paris Saint-Germain and offers loyal Club supporters an exceptional team, which promises to bring incredible football moments to life in the years to come,” the club said.