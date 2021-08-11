fbpx

INTERNATIONAL SPORTS

Messi Signs 2-year Contract With PSG

August 11, 2021
Messi Signs 2-year Contract With PSG

Lionel Messi joins, signs a two-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), following his exit from Barcelona.

PSG confirmed the signing of the Argentina captain, 34, on Tuesday evening.

“Paris Saint-Germain is delighted to announce the signing of Leo Messi on a two-year contract with an option of a third year,” it wrote.

READ ALSO: Messi Confirms Barcelona Exit

Messi’s contract with PSG includes an option to extend by a year and gives him a net salary of about €35 million with bonuses factored in.

Messi will also be presented as a PSG player on Wednesday during a press conference that’s scheduled to hold at 11 am at the Parc de Prince.

Messi Signs 2-year Contract With PSG
