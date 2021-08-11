Messi Signs 2-year Contract With PSG

August 11, 2021 106

Lionel Messi joins, signs a two-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), following his exit from Barcelona.

PSG confirmed the signing of the Argentina captain, 34, on Tuesday evening.

“Paris Saint-Germain is delighted to announce the signing of Leo Messi on a two-year contract with an option of a third year,” it wrote.

Lionel Messi joins PSG… HERE WE GO! Total agreement completed on a two-years contract. Option to extend until June 2024. Salary around €35m net per season add ons included. 🇦🇷🇫🇷 #Messi



Messi has definitely accepted PSG contract proposal and will be in Paris in the next hours. pic.twitter.com/DiM5jNzxTA — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 10, 2021

Messi’s contract with PSG includes an option to extend by a year and gives him a net salary of about €35 million with bonuses factored in.

🎙💬 Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, Chairman and CEO of @PSG_English



“I am delighted that Lionel Messi has chosen to join Paris Saint-Germain and we are proud to welcome him and his family to Paris.” pic.twitter.com/Ty4wqTAZKW — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) August 10, 2021

Messi will also be presented as a PSG player on Wednesday during a press conference that’s scheduled to hold at 11 am at the Parc de Prince.