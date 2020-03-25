Messi, Guardiola Donate €1 million Each to Combat COVID-19

Barcelona forward Lionel Messi and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola have each donated One million Euros to fight the coronavirus outbreak in Spain.
Messi donated a total of 1 million Euros to 2 hospitals, one in Barcelona and the other in his own country Argentina. Guardiola’s contribution will go to a campaign being promoted by the Medical College of Barcelona and the Angel Soler Daniel Foundation.
The money will be used to help purchase medical equipment and protective material for the hospital staff involved in treating those admitted to hospital. Spain is one of the worst affected countries in Europe, with nearly 2,700 deaths and almost 40 thousand positive cases.
Source: VON