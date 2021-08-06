fbpx

Messi Exits Barca After 21 Glorious Years At Camp Nou

August 6, 20210132
Barcelona has announced the exit of its greatest player of all time, Lionel Messi after it was unable to meet a new contract that had been agreed upon with the player.

Lionel Messi who joined Barcelona as a 13-year-old in 2000, left on Thursday.

The club stated on its website that the contract talks between both parties have gone south, noting that Messi will no longer be associated with the club.

“Despite having reached an agreement between FC Barcelona and Leo Messi and with the clear intention of both parties to sign a new contract today, it cannot be formalized due to economic and structural obstacles (Spanish LaLiga regulations),” the statement read.

“Faced with this situation, Lionel Messi will not continue linked to FC Barcelona. Both parties deeply regret that the wishes of both the player and the Club cannot finally be fulfilled.

“Barça would like to wholeheartedly thank the player for his contribution to the enhancement of the institution and wish him the best in his personal and professional life.”

The 34-year-old had last month agreed in principle to a five-year deal on reduced wages rather than a two-year extension initially discussed.

BizWatch Nigeria gathered that the agreement would allow Barcelona within the limits of La Liga’s financial fair play regulations but that has proved impossible.

Lionel Messi spent 21 years at Camp Nou since joining the club in 2000 at the age of 13. He thereafter came through the club’s academy before making his senior debut in 2003. He became the club’s all-time highest goal scorer with 672 goals in 778 appearances.

He won six Ballon d’Or, the Champions League four times, and La Liga ten times with Barcelona.

Messi led the La Albiceleste to win the Copa America with Argentina this summer on the international stage.

About Author

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

