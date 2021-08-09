fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

INTERNATIONALSPORTS

Messi Confirms Barcelona Exit

August 9, 20210227
Lionel Messi on Sunday tearfuly began a press conference at which he confirmed he is leaving Barcelona, where he has played his entire career.

Lionel Messi on Sunday tearfuly began a press conference at which he confirmed he is leaving Barcelona, where he has played his entire career.

Messi, the 34-year-old Argentinian superstar, six times a Ballon d’Or winner, has been out of contract since the end of June and Barca say they cannot afford to keep him, with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) widely expected to try to entice him to the Parc des Princes.

“This year, my family and I were convinced we were going to stay here, at home — this is what we wanted more than anything,” said a suited Messi as he struggled to contain his emotions.

RELATED POSTS: Messi Calls Off Contract Renewal Negotiations With Barcelona

Messi Exits Barca After 21 Glorious Years At Camp Nou

Top 7 Notable Records Held By Lionel Messi

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that in 2020, Messi tried a release from his contract in frustration at some poor showings in Europe by the club where he has won four Champions Leagues but ended up staying.

Last month Barcelona, battling huge debts, had said they were in agreement in principle with the player and his entourage on a new five-year deal on much-reduced wages.

“The truth is I don’t know what to say,” said Messi, who signed for the Catalan giants as a 13-year-old.

“After 21 years I am leaving with my three Catalan Argentine children,” said Messi, who won 10 league titles with the club.

“I gave everything for this club from the first day that I arrived right to the last. I never imagined having to say goodbye.

“In recent days I have given lots of thought to what I can say and truth to tell I can’t think of anything.

“This is really difficult for me after so many years spent here — my entire life. I’m not ready for this,” he told a packed conference at the club as thousands of fans milled outside.

Related tags :

About Author

Messi Confirms Barcelona Exit
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

September 26, 20130126

Daily Mirror: British Widow Terrorist Might Seek Refuge In Nigeria

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The British widow Samantha Lewthwaite, known as “White Widow” and suspected leader of the terrorist group the launched a deadly attack on the kenyan mall,wa
Read More
COVID-19 INTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER
July 15, 20200518

Chilean Police Train Dogs To Sniff Out People Infected With COVID-19

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Police in Chile are training dogs to detect people that may be infected with the novel coronavirus by sniffing their sweat. The dogs — three golden retrieve
Read More
Lopetegui SPORTS
June 12, 20180243

Lopetegui to Replace Zidane as Real Madrid Coach after World Cup

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Spain’s manager Julen Lopetegui will take over as Real Madrid coach after the World Cup, the club has confirmed. Real had been heavily linked with a n
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.