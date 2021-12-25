Merry Christmas 2021: 100 Christmas Greetings, Wishes, Messages For All

It is the season of love, send Merry Christmas greetings, messages and wishes to your family and friends compiled by Bizwatch Nigeria for all our esteemed readers.
Here are some Merry Christmas greetings, messages, wishes you can share with your friends and family:
- I wish a very Merry Christmas and Happy New Year, may you get all that you want in your life.
- May God bless you with the purity of love and life become more auspicious.
- This Christmas may god give you more and more happiness in your life.
- I wish you that you get all the things that you want in you and this Christmas brings a lot of happiness to your home.
- Hey Dears! I send blessings to you millions of times, you are the one who completes me. I love you so much and wish you Merry Christmas.
- May this Christmas make your life more and more beautiful, you’ll get good health and happiness.
- Hey! my loved one, you are the only one who completes me. I’m nothing without you, this Merry Christmas I want to spend my quality time with, a very Merry Christmas to you dear.
- Wish you a Merry Christmas, may you always be happy in your life.
- May this Christmas make your life brighter and colourful.
- May the divinity and purity of the Christmas and the new year festivals make your life holy and meaningful. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year in advance to all my special ones.
- May the closeness of friends, the comfort of home, and the unity of our nation, renew your spirits this festive season. Merry Christmas and happy new year to your family.
- May the Angels bless us all on this day and shower us with peace, good health and happiness. Merry Christmas Dear!
Merry Christmas Quotes 2021
- Merry Christmas Quotes with images are given below you can use any of these quotes or images to wish Merry Christmas to any one.
- Best wishes for a joyous Merry Christmas filled with love, happiness and prosperity and goodness.
- May all that is beautiful, meaningful and brings you joy be yours this holiday season and throughout the coming year, wish you a Merry Christmas my dear.
- Merry Christmas dear! Wishing you all the happiness, may God give you a long beautiful life.
- May your holidays sparkle with joy and laughter, Merry Christmas Dear!
- I hope the magic of Christmas fills every corner of your heart and home with joy — now and always, a very Merry Christmas.
- Wishing you the most amazing Christmas of your life and praying to the Lord to help you be a better person than ever. May God always bless you. I love you so much.
- On this merry day, I wish happiness surrounds you all around on this happy occasion. May God shower your life with unlimited blessings. Make some amazing memories this Christmas!
- Hope this festive season will bring good luck and good health for you and your family. Embrace the joy this wonderful occasion brings to your home. Merry Christmas and a happy new year!
- May this Christmas end the year on a cheerful note and make way for a fresh and bright New Year. Wishing you a magical and blissful holiday.
- During this festive season of giving, let us take time to slow down and enjoy the simple things. May everything on your wish list come true. Happy Holidays!
Christmas Wishes for Friends
- Wishing this Christmas will bring so much fun and happiness for you. May you have so many good memories to remember for the rest of your life. Merry Christmas dear friend!
- May this holy season be filled with true miracles of love for you. May the colors and cheers of this hoy festival be with you forever. Merry Christmas!
- I’m so thankful to God for having you as a friend this Christmas and all year round. May the glow of the Christmas candles brighten your day. Happy holidays, dear.
- Wishing you a wonderful Christmas Season creating special memories with your beautiful family. With lots of love from the [insert family name].
- Wishing you happy holidays and a wonderful New Year. Best wishes from the [insert your family name].
- Wishing you peace, love, and joy this Christmas and throughout 2020. With love from the [insert family name].
- Merry Christmas! And best wishes for a healthy, happy, and peaceful New Year. Love from the [insert family name].
- The gift of love.
The gift of peace.
The gift of happiness.
May all these be yours at Christmas.
- Warmest wishes for a happy Christmas and a wonderful New Year. Thanks for being such a great friend.
- Wishing you a fun-filled holiday season and best wishes for a Happy New Year!
Funny Happy Christmas Wishes
- One sure sign that you’re getting older is how Santa seems to look younger each year. Cheers to another year of holiday fun!
- “One of the nice things about Christmas is that you can make people forget the past with a present.” ~ Unknown
Don’t think of it as me bribing you, think of it as spreading Christmas cheer!
- Don we now our ugly sweaters…
Let’s party! Merry Christmas!
- “You can tell a lot about a person by the way they handle three things: a rainy day, lost luggage, and tangled Christmas tree lights.” ~ Maya Angelou
However tangled the lights are this year, I know you’ll handle it with aplomb. Merry Christmas!
- May your eggnog be spiked with plenty of rum to get you through this holiday season. Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!
- “The 3 stages of man: He believes in Santa Claus. He doesn’t believe in Santa Claus. He is Santa Claus.”
Congratulations on finally making it to stage 3! Merry Christmas ol’ man.
- “It’s all fun and games until Santa checks the naughty list.”
Let’s hope he wasn’t paying close attention to us this year! Thanks for being such a great friend, it’s been fun spending time with you over the year. Here’s to a fabulous 2020!
- Me: “I want a magical Unicorn for Christmas”
Santa: “Be realistic”
Me: “Okay. I want 5 minutes to myself each day to drink my coffee hot and pee in peace.”
Santa: “What color Unicorn would you like?”
This made me think of us! Thank you for being such a great friend and support this year. Wishing you more sleep and time for yourself in the coming year. Happy Holidays!
- “Three Wise WOMEN would have asked directions, arrived on time, helped deliver the baby, bought practical gifts, cleaned the stable, made a casserole, and there would be peace on earth!”
To my very wise and amazing [wife/mother], what would we do without you? Thank you for taking care of us every day and all the cooking, cleaning, shopping, negotiating, cuddles, and stories you do every day to keep our family so happy and healthy. We wish you a very Merry Christmas and a wonderful 2020!
- Christmas (noun). The only time of the year in which one can sit in front of a dead tree and eat candy out of socks.
- “I’m dreaming of a White Christmas. But if the White runs out I’ll drink the Red!”
Looking forward to celebrating with you over the Holiday season. Cheers to a fabulous 2020!
- “Time to get into the holiday spirit… gin, vodka, whisky…”
Looking forward to celebrating with you over the holidays. Wishing you a very Merry Christmas and all the best for the New Year!
- I hope you love the present you told me to buy for you. Merry Christmas!
- Please note: Christmas is canceled! Apparently YOU told Santa that you’ve been GOOD this year… he died laughing!
Happy Christmas Love Messages
- Meet me under the mistletoe. I’ll be there with bells on.
- I’ve been waiting all year to spend Christmas with you! Now that it’s here, I can’t think of any gift I’d want any more than this. Merry Christmas, my love!
- Come down the chimney! I have a special Christmas present for you.
- My love for you shines brighter than the lights on the tree. Merry Christmas!
- I can’t think of any other way I would want to spend Christmas than staying warm with you.
- If I could package my heart and send it to you for Christmas, I would. Since I can’t, this card will have to do.
- You’re the best Christmas present a [gal/guy] can get!
- Seeing you takes all the stress out of the Christmas season. Thanks for filling my holidays with joy and love.
- We may not be able to celebrate Christmas together this year, but just remember that you are always in my thoughts. With love from the bottom of my heart.
- Being with you for Christmas makes me feel like a child again. Except, instead of anticipating my presents, I’m looking forward to our kisses.
