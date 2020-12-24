December 24, 2020 21

‘December 25‘ is a significant day around the world as Christians celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. Bizwatch Nigeria wishes all its reader a merry Christmas.

Here are wishes, greetings, SMS, messages, quotes, and images to send your loved ones on Christmas day.

Merry Christmas Messages 2020

Christmas is about spending time with family and friends. It’s about creating happy memories that will last a lifetime. Merry Christmas to you and your family! May the closeness of friends, the comfort of home, and the unity of our nation, renew your spirits this festive season. Merry Christmas to your family. ‘Tis the season to wish one another joy and love and peace. These are my wishes for you, Merry Christmas our dear friends, may you feel the love this special day. May this festive season sparkle and shine, may all of your wishes and dreams come true, and may you feel this happiness all year round. Merry Christmas! You make the stars shine brighter and the winter days warmer just by being in my life. Merry Christmas to my favorite person in the world. A lovely thing about Christmas is that it’s compulsory, like a thunderstorm and we all go through it together. Let’s buckle up and enjoy the ride. Celebrate the Wonder and the Joy of the Festive Season. Merry Christmas To a joyful present and a well-remembered past. Best wishes for Happy Holidays and a magnificent New Year. May this Christmas end the present year on a cheerful note and make way for a fresh and bright New Year. Here’s wishing you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year! This festive season is so much more than Christmas parties and gift giving. May your Christmas be filled with the true miracles and meaning of this beautiful time. May you feel all the love and joy I have for you throughout this festive season and all year round. Having you as my friend brings me great joy. Best friends are to a friendship like Christmas is to the other celebrations: always on top. Have a merry one. Christmas is a special time to enjoy with all your loved ones, spreading divinity and cheer around, Merry Christmas and a happy new year! Christmas is really a time for families to unite. It is a time to share all the laughter and cheers. Without you, this family will not be called a family. You complete our lives. Merry Christmas . . . !!! For your Christmas time, I wish you many blessings, much happiness, and even more love I am grateful for you and your thoughtfulness. May your heart and home be filled with all of the joys the festive season brings. Merry Christmas and a wonderful New Year! During this festive season of giving, let us take time to slow down and enjoy the simple things. May this wonderful time of the year touch your heart in a special way. Wishing you much happiness not just today, but throughout the New Year. May the joy and peace of Christmas be with you all through the Year. Wishing you a season of blessings from heaven above. Happy Christmas!! May your world be filled with warmth and good cheer this Holy season, and throughout the year. Wish you a Merry Christmas and may this festival bring abundant joy and happiness in your life! Warmest greetings of this festive season and best wishes for Happiness in the New Year Warmest thoughts and best wishes for a wonderful Christmas and a Happy New Year. May peace, love and prosperity follow you always The true heart of Christmas is one of wonder and warmth. May any festive stress you feel fade away and be replaced with this. Merry Christmas! I hope Santa is good to you this year because you only deserve the best. Merry Christmas from our family to yours. Christmas is the time to touch every heart with love and care. Christmas is the time to receive and send blessings. It is the time to breathe the magic in the air. Wishing you a very Merry Christmas. I’m wishing you all the blessings of a wonderful Christmastime and I hope you feel all the job this holiday season has to offer. Beneath the hustle and bustle of the festive season, there is the true beauty of connecting with loved ones. May this beauty and joy lift you up during Christmas and the New Year! May all the sweet magic of Christmas conspire to gladden your heart and fill every desire. Merry Christmas! Fill your heart with the warmth that is the closeness of your family, friends and loved ones this holiday season and forever. Let the spirit of love gently fill our hearts and homes. In this loveliest of celebrations may you find many reasons for happiness. There are some people who want to throw their arms around you simply because it is Christmas; there are other people who want to strangle you simply because it is Christmas. Which one are you? Having you as my friend makes me feel as if it is Christmas every day. Merry Christmas to my dear friend, may this season be filled with joy and laughter for you and your family. Christmas is the gentlest, loveliest festival of the revolving year — and yet, for all that, when it speaks, its voice has strong authority. ~W.J. Cameron The one who has not Christmas in his heart will never find it under a tree. Celebrate the true meaning of Christmas and embrace the warmth of your closest ones. Merry Christmas A silent night, a star above, a blessed gift of hope and love. A Merry Christmas to you and your whole family. May your heart and home be filled with all of the joys the festive season brings. Here is a toast to a Merry Christmas and prosperous New Year! May this Christmas end the present year on a cheerful note and make way for a fresh and bright New Year. Here’s wishing you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year! May your Christmas sparkle with moments of love, laughter and goodwill, And may the year ahead be full of contentment and joy. On Christmas, there’s a reason to be happy and a reason to smile, and there’s a reason why I’m sending Christmas wishes your way. You’re it. Wishing you a joyous Christmas and a happy and prosperous New Year. One of the most glorious messes in the world is the mess created in the living room on Christmas day. Don’t clean it up too quickly. Savor and enjoy the moment. Merry Christmas! The Gift of Christmas is a precious reminder that we are loved! I am so lucky to have someone I love so much at my side this festive season. A Christmas candle is a lovely thing; It makes no noise at all but softly gives itself away; while quite unselfish,it grows small. A little smile, a word of cheer a bit of love from someone near a little gift from one held dear, best wishes for the coming year. Christmas is not a time for celebration, but a state of mind. To cherish peace and kindness, to be plenteous in mercy, is to have the real spirit of Christmas. There is no greater gift this festive season than spending time with family all around the Christmas tree. May the good times and treasures of the present become the golden memories of tomorrow. Wish you lots of love, joy, and happiness. MERRY CHRISTMAS Christmas is a special time to enjoy with, All your loved ones, To spread the divinity and cheer around, Merry Christmas and a happy new year! The gift of love, peace, happiness. May all these be yours at Christmas. May you have the spirit of Christmas which is Peace, the gladness of Christmas which is Hope, and the Heart of Christmas which is Love.

Christmas Wishes 2020

1.To a joyful present and a well remembered past. Merry Christmas to you and your family, and very best wishes for the New Year.

2.May the Holidays bring happiness and joy to you and your loved ones. Merry Christmas!

3.Wishing you and your family peace, health, happiness, and prosperity in the coming year. Merry Christmas.

4.Season’s Greetings! Wishing you and your family a blessed holiday season creating beautiful memories with your sweet family.

5.Whatever is beautiful. meaningful. brings you happiness. May it be yours this Christmas holidays and throughout the coming year.

6.May the Christmas season end the present year on a cheerful note and make way for a fresh and bright New Year. Season’s Greetings to you all.

7.May the good times and treasures of the present become the golden memories of tomorrow. Merry Christmas to you and your family.

8.May the Christmas Season bring only happiness and joy to you and your beautiful family. We miss you and hope to see you in 2021.

10.In this loveliest of seasons may you find many reasons for happiness. Merry Christmas and lots of love from our family to yours!

11. May the Christmas season fill your home with joy, your heart with love, and your life with laughter.

12.May your Christmas sparkle with moments of love, laughter and goodwill. And may the year ahead be full of contentment and joy. Have a very Merry Christmas.

13. They say the best of all gifts around any Christmas tree is the presence of a happy family all wrapped up in each other.

14. Wishing you a very Merry Christmas surrounded by your precious family and many blessings for the coming year.

15. Warmest wishes for a wonderful Christmas and a Happy New Year. May peace, love, and prosperity follow you always.

17. We raise a glass to you this Christmas all the way from [insert your location]. Best wishes for a Merry Christmas and a magnificent New Year.

19. May the miracle of Christmas bring you joy and happiness. I wish you contentment and peace among you and your family.

20. We’re so grateful that you could be here to celebrate the holidays with us and share in our good cheer! May our hopeful wishes follow you home and warm you through the New Year.

21.The holidays is a great excuse to reach out to friends and let them know you care about them.

22. Wishing you a very Merry Christmas filled with fun and laughter, and I hope you have a fabulous New Year!

23. They say “It’s all fun and games until Santa checks the naughty list…” Let’s hope he wasn’t paying close attention to us this year! Thanks for being such a great friend, it’s been fun spending time with you over the year. Here’s to a fabulous 2021!

24. May this Christmas bring you much joy and happiness, and may your New Year be merry and bright. Thanks for being such a great friend!

25. May this Christmas season fill your home with joy, your heart with love, and your life with laughter. And may the New Year be full of adventure!

39. May the miracle of Christmas bring you joy and happiness. I wish you contentment and peace among you and your family.

41. The holidays is a great excuse to reach out to friends and let them know you care about them. Send them your best wishes for the coming year with these lovely Christmas greetings written for friends.

46. Wishing you a happy, healthy, and colorful time this Christmas. Enjoy every moment with your family, friends, and loved ones. Merry Christmas!

47. Merry Christmas to my most favorite person. Let’s make this holiday season special and memorable.

48. Let the warmth of this holiday season bring happiness and comfort to your life. May all your stress go away, and all your dreams are fulfilled. Merry Christmas!

49. Let the wonders of this holy season brighten your life and gladden your heart. Wishing you a Christmas filled with the love and care of your dear ones.

50. Wishing my dearest friend a fun-filled, cheerful, and memorable Christmas season. May all your prayers be answered, and your desires be fulfilled.

Merry Christmas Greetings 2020

May all the sweet magic of Christmas conspire to gladden your heart and fill every desire. Wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

2. I would like to send a million thank you for being my best friend in life. I hope you’ll have an amazing time this Christmas!

3. Merry-Christmas-to-all-my-family-and-friends

Your friendship is the firework that makes my every Christmas a memorable one. You deserve a box full of blessings this Christmas!

4. I may not always say how important you are in my life. But I just want to know, the joy of Christmas is incomplete without you!

5. The warmth of your friendship and the charm of your presence is the best Christmas gift for me. let’s make this Christmas full of sweet friendship moments!

6.Thanks for the support and care you have always given me. May this festive season strengthen our friendship so it can endure any difficulty life throws at us!

7. Not so long ago, in one of this Christmas, I wished for a sweet, supporting friend. I didn’t know my wish would come true this quick. Merry Christmas!

8. Thank you for all the love, care, and guidance. I love you more than you can imagine. Merry Christmas dear mom and dad.

9. Christmas is all about family and love and care. Thank you for making me understand the worth and meaning of life. Merry Christmas, Mom and Dad. Love you.

10. Throughout life, I have always wanted to be a person like you! I admire you for being such a kind-hearted person. Merry Christmas, thank you for always loving me so well.

11. I’m thankful to God for blessing me with the most supportive parents. Without you two, I’m nothing. Merry Christmas.

12. Dear Mom, Merry Christmas. Thanks for getting me even when I cannot express myself. Thanks for being my savior. Have a great life. I love you so much.

13. It has always been an absolute pleasure to spend the holiday seasons with you. Thanks for making the holidays magical. I love you so much, dad. Merry Christmas.

14. For all those years, you helped “Santa” to make the holiday season perfect, so grateful to you. I love you more than you can imagine. Merry Christmas and a happy new year.

15. Be happy and be merry this Christmas. I hope you spend a blessed Christmas with your dear ones. May you catch Santa giving you your surprise!

16. May Jesus grant you everything that you pray for in this holy day. Merry Christmas and a happy new year in advance, my dear.

17. I wish I could go back to my days as a kid and enjoy Christmas to the fullest! Have a warm Christmas with your family and friend! Have merriment in your heart.

18. Merry Christmas, baby! I hope you enjoy your Christmas with lots of delicious food and beautiful presents from your family and friends. May Lord bless you.

19. May you always be surrounded by the love of family and friends. May bells jingle for you and Santa be extra good to you. Merry Christmas, sweetie.

20. Santa loves me a bit more than you, don’t you believe it? Tell me what Santa is going to get me because I already know what he has stored for you! Merry Christmas, sweetheart.