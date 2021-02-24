Members Of Public Always Complain Against Police Officers – PSC

February 24, 2021 30

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has stated that it received countless complaints from members of the public concerning the impropriety of police officers.

This was disclosed by the Chairman of the commission, Musiliu Smith, at a retreat that had the Inspector-General of Police Mohammed Adamu in attendance, among other top officers.

Smith blamed the misconduct of officers for stoking the #EndSARS protests.

He urged officers to conduct their investigations thoroughly and added that any indicted police officer would face the law.

Smith said, “We are always having a lot of complaints from the members of the public against police officers. I believe that #ENDSARS resulted from serious misconduct of some of our personnel.

“I want to advise that we review the arrangements we are making for investigating such cases. Let’s ensure that investigations are thoroughly conducted and whoever is the police officer that has been indicted will be punished according to the law. If we are doing that, some of the public complaints will go down.”

He asked that the PSC worked in tandem with the IGP to hire capable hands in the force.

EndSARS

Nigerians stormed streets in October 2020 to protest the inhuman treatment experienced at the hands of officers of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

The movement traces its history back to 2017 when it first surfaced as a slogan that framed a campaign on Twitter.

In 2020, the decentralised movement was rekindled after numerous stories of brutalities at the hands of SARS officers surfaced.

Protesters demanded the disbandment of the rogue police unit, with the nationwide refrain changing to an end to bad governance.