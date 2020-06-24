Members of Kaduna State House of Assembly Undergo COVID-19 Test

The Speaker of Kaduna State House of Assembly, Mr Yusuf Zailani, has directed all its members and staff to undergo a compulsory coronavirus test with immediate effect.

The Deputy Chairman of the House Committee on Health, Ali Kalat, who made the Speaker’s directive known to reporters, explained that the test has become necessary after a staff of the Assembly tested positive for the deadly virus.

Although nine of the lawmakers have tested positive for COVID-19, Kalat explained that the compulsory testing is to ensure that none of the members and workers is infected by the virus.

He also said that the Assembly will shut down temporarily after the testing exercise.

Source: Channels TV