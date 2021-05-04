Melinda Not Asking For Spousal Support From Bill Gates

May 4, 2021 161

Bill and Melinda Gates’ divorce documents showed that Melinda is not asking for spousal support from Bill Gates and the couple never had a prenup agreement.

The 65-year-old Microsoft Founder, is said to be worth about $124billion and many are wondering how the couple with a combined net worth of $130 billion, will split their assets.

The divorce papers obtained by The Sun revealed that Melinda filed for the divorce, and showed that both parties are separated.

The ex-couple announced that they were getting divorced in a statement on Monday.

A joint statement by both of them stated that they decided to end the marriage after a thinking through it and after a lot of work. This is coming two years after his wife admitted that marital life was “really hard.”

He noted that they had raised three children and worked to help people all over the world with their philanthropy work.

“We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives,” Gates wrote in the statement posted to Twitter.

Jennifer, the couple’s eldest daughter, who is 25, commented on the divorce in an Instagram story shortly after her parents went public.

“I’m still learning how to best support my own process and emotions as well as my family members at this time and am grateful for the space to do so,” she wrote.

“I won’t personally comment further on anything around the separation, but please know that your kind words and support mean the world to me.”