Meet Union Bank’s New CEO, Yetunde Oni

The Central Bank of Nigeria appointed new executive directors to oversee the affairs of the deposit money banks just hours after dissolving the boards and managements of Union Bank of Nigeria, Keystone Bank, and Polaris Bank for alleged corporate governance violations and noncompliance with regulatory requirements.

According to a statement issued by the interim Director of Corporate Communications, Sidi Hakama, on Thursday morning, the appointment is effective immediately.

Yetunde Oni, the first female CEO of Sierra Leone’s Standard Chartered Bank, was named Chief Executive Officer of Union Bank, according to the release.

Yetunde Oni, the new Chief Executive Officer and MD of Union business, brings to the business over 25 years of expertise in the banking industry.

She replaces Mudassir Amray, the former CEO of the bank. In this piece, Bizwatch Nigeria highlights 10 things to know about Yetunde Oni.