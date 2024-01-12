Meet Union Bank’s New CEO, Yetunde Oni

The Central Bank of Nigeria appointed new executive directors to oversee the affairs of the deposit money banks just hours after dissolving the boards and managements of Union Bank of Nigeria, Keystone Bank, and Polaris Bank for alleged corporate governance violations and noncompliance with regulatory requirements.
According to a statement issued by the interim Director of Corporate Communications, Sidi Hakama, on Thursday morning, the appointment is effective immediately.
Yetunde Oni, the first female CEO of Sierra Leone’s Standard Chartered Bank, was named Chief Executive Officer of Union Bank, according to the release.
Yetunde Oni, the new Chief Executive Officer and MD of Union business, brings to the business over 25 years of expertise in the banking industry.
She replaces Mudassir Amray, the former CEO of the bank. In this piece, Bizwatch Nigeria highlights 10 things to know about Yetunde Oni.
- Yetunde Oni bagged a degree in Economics from the University of Ibadan in 1991.
- She underwent Executive Training at Oxford University in 2016.
- She obtained an MBA in Business Administration from Bangor University in 2020.
- She began her career with Prime Merchant Bank Treasury & Money Markets Group
- In 1994, she joined Ecobank Nigeria as a Relationship Manager in the Institutional Banking Group (1994 – 2005).
- In January 2005, Yetunde Oni joined Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria, assuming the role of Senior Account Relationship Manager in the Local corporations segment.
- She was later transferred to the Apapa Branch where she was saddled with the dual responsibility of Wholesale Banking Branch Head and the development of the Bank’s Local corporate portfolio in the Apapa and Ogun State Region.
- In May 2010, she was appointed Head of Local Corporates.
- In 2014, she was appointed the Managing Director & Country Head of Commercial Banking in West Africa for Standard Chartered Bank, (2014 – Jan 2021).
- Before her Managerial appointment with Union Bank, she operated as the first female Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at Standard Chartered Bank in Sierra Leone, a position she took in January 2021.