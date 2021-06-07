Meet TB Joshua's Family

June 7, 2021 119

BizWatch Nigeria reported the death of the popular and influential Nigerian pastor, Temitope Balogun (TB) Joshua, on Sunday.

His death was confirmed by his church, disclosing that he passed away on Saturday evening following a church service.

His last words, according to a statement from his church, were, “Watch and pray”. He was said to have lived his life in “service of God”.

TB Joshua is one of its richest Pastors in Nigeria. In 2011, a Forbes contributor declared that he was the third-richest Pastor in Nigeria with an estimated net worth of over $15m.

Philanthropy

TB Joshua is well known for his giving ability as he is involved in many humanitarian projects around the world.

After the Haiti earthquake in 2010, the Pastor established a field hospital known as ‘Clinique Emmanuel’. He sent humanitarian workers and medical personnel to the affected areas.

TB Joshua’s Family

Evelyn Joshua got married to the late TB Joshua in 1990. They have three beautiful daughters.

Serah Joshua, the first child, is a graduate of law while Promise Joshua, his second daughter, studied politics and international relations in the same school that Serah graduated from in the United Kingdom.

However, not much is known about TB Joshua’s third daughter, but she’s believed to be a teenager and that may be the reason why the family choose not to publicize her.