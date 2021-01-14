fbpx
‘Meet Our Demands Or We Will Go On Strike’ NIMC To FG

January 14, 2021033
Workers of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) on Wednesday urged the Federal Government to take advantage of the 20-day window of the suspended industrial action to address all their demands or risk another strike by the Commission.

The Chairman of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria, NIMC Chapter, Asekokhai Lucky, confirmed to Channels Television, that the meeting which was scheduled to hold with the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Pantanmi to address the issues has not been held, even though the workers suspended the strike in good faith.

The workers also decried the lack of adequate computers at the Commission’s Headquarters, as they insist it slows down the pace of work.

They explained that the registration and capturing process takes about five minutes, but the lack of adequate computer systems slow the pace of work.

BizWatch Nigeria had reported that;

  • some workers at the office of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) have been suspended over their involvement in extortion at registration centres of the commission. The suspension of the workers was ordered by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami.
  • NIMC workers went on strike last week, protesting poor welfare and the lack of motivation.
  • The strike was suspended on Monday after the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy intervened.
  • The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) revealed that the deadline given for the registration of the National Identity Number (NIN) remains unchanged but it awaits advice from the government and will update Nigerians accordingly.
  • NIMC announced that individuals who need to make changes to the details submitted for their National Identity Number (NIN) would need to pay a certain sum of money.

However, the suspended industrial action may be short-lived as the workers appeal to the Federal Government to take advantage of the 20-day window to address their demands.

About Author

Aina Adepeju
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

