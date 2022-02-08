fbpx

“Meet Our Demands Or We Go On Strike” – ASUU To FG

February 8, 20220116
The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) said its members in universities across Nigeria will embark on an indefinite strike soon if the Federal Government (FG) fails to implement the Memorandum of Action (MoA) it signed with the union in 2021.

Dr Biodun Olaniran, the Chairman of ASUU in the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology and the Secretary, Dr Toyin Abegunrin via a statement issued after the union’s meeting on Monday, said that the failure of FG to fully implement the agreements is troubling.

The union said it had resolved to embark on an indefinite strike if FG fails to grant demands within a certain period of time.

The union also said its members had resolved to embark on an indefinite strike since the government was not ready to do the needful.

While asking Nigerians to prevail on the government to avert the impending strike, the union said it had allowed many stakeholders to talk to the government, which had portrayed the union as a dog, which could only bark but could not bite.

The statement read in part, “Our union, ASUU, is using this medium to call upon the Federal Government of Nigeria once again to implement the agreement it signed with ASUU. It is unfortunate to mention that the FG signed an agreement with the ASUU in 2009, but the agreement is not implemented to date.

“The agreement was renegotiated in the name of peace. But to our dismay, the government has refused to sign the renegotiated agreement. In order to make the implementation of the agreement easy for the FG, the union has limited its demand to only three.

“These include the signing/implementation of the renegotiated agreement of 2009; and the adoption of the University Transparency and Accountability Software instead of the controversial IPPIS.”

