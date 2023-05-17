Strike: NARD Calls On FG To Meet Demands

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) alleges the Federal Government (FG) neglected its two-week deadline, and the group has vowed to strike if the FG does not meet its demands.

NARD’s demands

Some of the demands include massive recruitment of clinical staff in hospitals; immediate infrastructure development in hospitals and an allocation of at least 15% of budgetary provisions to health; immediate payment of the 2023 Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF); and an immediate increase in the consolidated medical salary structure (CONMESS) to the tune of 200% of doctors’ gross salary.

During a press conference on Tuesday, NARD President Innocent Orji stated that the government did not contact out or make any substantial moves while the ultimatum was in effect.

He stated that the National Executive Council (NEC) of the organisation views the development as embarrassing for the country.

“NEC frowned at this development and wondered how the government could claim to have the interest of the Nigerian citizens at heart and still neglect such a well-publicised ultimatum,” he said.

The NARD president urged the federal government to resolve the issues raised before the next administration takes office.

Further industrial harmony “cannot be guaranteed after the warning strike if the issues are not resolved,” he warned.

“We had to calm tempers down. Many were asking for an indefinite strike but we considered the incoming government,” he said.

“We are essential service providers on paper but the government is not treating us that way.

“Most of the issues we raised can be addressed in days. If they address some in days and start negotiations, our members will have no cause to strike. We’ll meet again next week to review the situation.”