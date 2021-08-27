fbpx

Meet Nigeria's New Statistician-General, Dr Simon Harry

August 27, 2021
Meet Nigeria's New Statistician-General, Dr Simon Harry

Dr. Simon Harry has been named as the new Statistician-General of the Federation and will head the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

President Muhammadu Buhari Approved his appointment after the retirement of the outgoing Statistician-General, Dr. Yemi Kale, whose second term tenure of five years expired on August 16, 2021.

Before now, Harry was the Director, the Corporate Planning and Technical Coordination Department at the NBS.

He has about three decades of statistical experience.

He joined the erstwhile Federal Office of Statistics as Statistician 11 in 1992 and rose to the position of a substantive Director of Statistics in 2019.

In the course of his civil service career, Harry contributed to several reform initiatives including the reform of the then Federal Office of Statistics, which transformed to the current NBS.

He was part of the reform of the Nigerian Statistical System, which led to the creation and establishment of State Bureaus of Statistics at the sub-national level.

Harry is expected to manage the Statistical Operations of the National Statistical System in the production of Official Statistics in all the Federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), State Statistical Agencies (SSAs) and Local Government Councils (LGCs).





