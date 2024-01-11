Meet Newly Appointed Keystone Bank CEO, Hassan Imam

The Central Bank of Nigeria selected Hassan Imam as the new Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Keystone Bank in the early hours of Thursday,.

Imam succeeds Olaniran Olayinka, who led the commercial bank from March 2020 until the CBN dissolved the boards of Keystone Bank and two other banks on Wednesday.

Imam has over 25 years of banking expertise and has held several senior positions throughout his career.

Imam has been Executive Director for the North Region at Fidelity Bank from January 2020, before to his nomination as CEO. He was in charge of Fidelity Bank’s commercial, SME, consumer, and public sector operations in 19 Northern Nigerian states, including Abuja.

Imam joined FSB International Bank in 1998 before it merged with Fidelity Bank in 2005.Over the years, he took on various leadership positions at Fidelity across commercial banking, consumer banking, SME and risk management.

The new Keystone Bank CEO rose from General Manager to a role on the Board of Directors during his long career at Fidelity.

Hassan Imam studied economics for his bachelor’s degree and obtained two master’s degrees, including an MBA. He is a certified accountant and has attended executive programs at Harvard Business School, Wharton and other top institutions.

He is a Fellow of the Institute of Credit Administration, an Associate Member of Chartered Public Accountants, an alumnus of Oxford University and Pan-Atlantic University, and a Senior Member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria.