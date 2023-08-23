Meet Africa’s 25 Under 40 Energy Women Rising Stars

The African Energy Chamber (AEC) is pleased to announce the “25 Under 40 Energy Women Rising Stars” – women whose devotion, resourcefulness, and steadfast commitment serve as beacons of hope and pillars of inspiration.

These women are expanding the possibilities in a typically male-dominated industry, and the AEC gladly recognizes the emerging stars who are paving the road for energy poverty to be eradicated by 2030.

The African energy sector is a driver for global growth, and a limited number of extraordinary women have emerged as trailblazers in this dynamic business that fuels the modern world.

Africa’s 25 Under 40 Energy Women

Gbemisola Adeyemi Afolabi, Junior Geoscientist, AMNI International

Adeyemi Afolabi, a budding Junior Geoscientist at AMNI International, is an emerging force in the energy sector. With a Masters’ Degree in Energy Geosciences from Rice University, she brings a fresh perspective to her role.

Adeyemi’s educational background, combined with her passion for geoscience, underscores her dedication to exploring and understanding the Earth’s resources. Afolabi’s commitment to harnessing scientific knowledge for practical energy solutions sets her apart as a promising talent within AMNI International.

Ibilola Akinnola, LNG Shipbroker, Maersk

Ibilola Akinnola has a wealth of experience across the legal and logistics fields, and represents an individual whose creativity, commitment and drive has advanced the global energy industry.

A qualified Solicitor and Barrister of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, Akinnola went on to complete her Masters’ degree in International Shipping Law at Queen Mary University of London. Now, she works at integrated logistics company Maersk as the LNG Shipbroker, and continues to make a lasting impact in the industry.

Rekik Bekele, CEO and Founder, Green Scene Energy

Rekik Bekele is a seasoned professional with over 10 years of experience in renewable energy. With a BSc in Electrical Engineering, she leads Green Scene Energy PLC as its CEO, providing affordable solar solutions in Ethiopia.

Bekele also serves as a board member at Ethiopian Solar Energy Development Association, an Acumen fellow, and founder of PurposeBlack ETH and Run Africa. Her diverse initiatives drive positive change in energy and social development.

Sarah Bouzid, Technical Sales Lead: Production Systems Division, Schlumberger

Sarah Bouzid is a Chemical Engineer and Technical Sales Lead for Schlumberger’s Production Systems Division – representing the only woman in this role in MENA region. Her expertise lies in the Audit to Optimize program, where she engages with clients to enhance process equipment performance.

After completing an engineering degree from Bourmerdes University, she worked in various roles at Sonatrach. Navigating the largely male-dominated sector, Bouzid serves as a beacon of hope for women in science and engineering.

Sandra Chukwudozie, CEO, Salpha Energy

Sandra Chukwudozie is the Founder & CEO of Salpha Energy, a company dedicated to providing clean, affordable and innovative energy solutions for a carbon-neutral future. She is also Executive Director of Dozzy, one of Africa’s largest petroleum storage facilities.

After completing her studies at the University of Dundee in 2015, Chukwudozie dedicated her professional life to supporting economic growth through energy development, gaining experience in international management, industrial relations and economics. Her innovation, resilience and ability to embrace change has made her a leader in her field and an inspiration to many across the industry.

Nadia Simao da Costa, HR People Analytics Supervisor, Chevron

Nadia Simao da Costa is the People Analytics Supervisor at Chevron and represents the youngest person to be selected for Human Resource leadership at the company in Angola.

Leveraging analytics and evidence to develop strategies to manage the current and future workforce needs, Simao da Costa is a strong advocate for inclusivity and human capital development. As the African energy sector grows and more people enter the workforce, professionals such as Simao da Costa serve as valuable role models.

Eghosa Ebube, Portfolio Analyst, Chevron Nigeria

Eghosa Ebube, initially Project Engineer and now Portfolio Analyst at global energy powerhouse Chevron, brings a wealth of expertise to the table.

Having honed her skills in various roles including Onshore Construction Engineer, she has emerged as a force to be reckoned with in the energy sector. Her adeptness in engineering and her dedication to innovation shine through in her work, making her a pivotal contributor to Chevron’s and Nigeria’s energy success.

Katuiscia Laurence Ewane, General Field Engineer, SLB

With a Masters in Industrial Engineering from Ecole Nationale Supérieure Polytechnique, Katuiscia Laurence Ewane has spent several years working for global energy services company SLB.

She currently serves as a General Field Engineer for the company and has pioneered several successful initiatives, including a new approach for the integration of Drilling Fluids and Cementing Fluids; completing a complex cementing operation on Mt Cameroon; and spearheading community outreach under the SLB Excellence in Educational Development program. Ewane is a testament to the important role female engineers play in Africa.

Taimi Itembu, Public and Government Affairs, ExxonMobil

A Harvard Kennedy School graduate with over 14 years’ experience in leadership, energy and policy, Taimi Itembu represents an inspirational leader in Namibia’s energy sector. She has served in various roles in the Namibian Government, showcasing her aptitude for policy dialogue and partnership building to drive transformation across the region. Her leadership in energy and exploration includes advocating for Africa strategy, investment protection, and a favorable operational environment, and as an industry expert, she represents a beacon of impactful leadership.

Anine Kilian: Managing Editor, Energy Capital & Power

Anine Kilian is a strong advocate for Africa’s energy development. Currently serving as the Managing Editor for Africa-focused investment platform Energy Capital & Power, Kilian’s journey began as a dedicated journalist and editor after studying at the Tshwane University of Technology in South Africa.

Her career has taken her worldwide, and her expertise led her to become a pivotal writer at Creamer Media before joining Energy Capital & Power in 2018. Recognizing her talent and passion, Kilian was swiftly promoted to Managing Editor in 2021.

Her journey epitomizes resilience, growth and a commitment to driving Africa’s energy narrative at a time when the continent needs it most. Kilian represents a standout figure in the landscape of energy journalism and advocacy.

Ubuhle Noluti Mtetwa, National Manager, Secondary Logistics, bp Southern Africa

Armed with a degree in Transport Economics and Logistics Management, Ubuhle Noluti Mtetwa spearheads innovative projects in a traditionally male-dominated industry. In a relatively short period of time, Mtetwa climbed the ranks at bp from Logistics Intern to National Manager of Secondary Distribution.

Now, she supports diversity efforts, using her platform to not only advance logistics in Africa’s energy industry but support the progression of others.

Faith Musimenta, Senior Petroleum Economic and Financial Analyst, Petroleum Authority of Uganda

Faith Musimenta is currently the Senior Petroleum Economic and Financial Analyst at the Petroleum Authority of Uganda (PAU), where she leverages her skills in investment analysis to develop oil and gas financial models for billion-dollar projects.

After competing her studies at the University of Dundee, Musimenta worked for various financial institutions including Citi Bank, Diamond Trust Bank and DFCU Bank. She represents an inspiration for women across the African financial sector, and continues to advocate for both inclusivity, sustainability and development of Uganda’s oil and gas industry.

Nancy Asantewah Nkansah, Resource Manager: Planning and Supply Chain for West Africa, SLB

Nancy Asantewah Nkansah, a Resource Coordinator at SLB with 8+ years’ experience, excels in planning chemical requirements and workforce coordination for efficient operations.

With a BA in Political Science and a Geography minor, she spearheads resource management, enhances supply chain efficiency and facilitates environmentally responsible practices. From groundbreaking innovations to resilient problem-solving, Nkansah is redefining the energy industry in Africa.

Ezinne Nnachetta, Development Geologist, Chevron

Following the completion of her MSc in Petroleum Geoscience at Imperial College London, Ezinne Nnachetta has gained significant experience as a leading geoscientist for global energy major Chevron.

Her 10-year commitment to the company demonstrates her dedication to opening up new hydrocarbon basins, integrating innovation with petroleum and forging new paths for women in energy. Nnachetta represents a role model for aspiring women in the field.

Teresa Isabel Nnang Avomo, CEO, GEPetrol

Teresa Isabel Nnang Ovomo, accomplished CEO of Equatorial Guinea’s national oil company GEPetrol, ascended to the position after working in various positions at the company, including Deputy Director of Operations where she streamlined and optimized the NOC’s upstream operations.

Armed with a Masters from Heriot-Watt University, her journey includes various pivotal roles at Repsol. Avomo’s leadership exemplifies operational acumen, innovation and drive, and she serves as an inspirational figurehead, both in Namibia’s and Africa’s energy sectors.

Monique Ntumngia, CEO, Green Girls Project

Monique Ntumngia is a sustainability entrepreneur and advocate for climate-gender justice. Founding Green Girls Organization, a Pan-African energy social enterprise, she leverages AI to pinpoint clean energy challenges faced by women in African rural communities.

She is also the Founder of Monafrik Energy, whereby Monique measures and compares environmental impacts in supply chains, advancing clean energy initiatives. Her impactful work exemplifies her dedication to providing clean, affordable energy solutions not just in Cameroon but across Africa and beyond.

Lynette Nyagah, Project Lead, Bentworth Energy

As Project Lead at East Africa’s pioneer oil and gas service company, Lynette Nyagah plays a pivotal role in establishing robust operational and quality systems. A graduate from the University of Cape Town, Nyagah gained experience in the sector as a Field Engineer for Baker Hughes.

Now, she plays an instrumental part in positioning Bentworth as a globally recognized and competitive firm. Advocating for innovation in carbon footprint reduction, automation for enhanced efficiency, and the increase in participation by local African companies, Nyagha is an inspiration to many in the industry.

Oneyka Cindy Ojogbo, Partner, Centurion Law Group

Oneyka Cindy Ojogbo has a proven track record of providing strategic counsel to clients in complex energy transactions and projects. A graduate of Columbia Law School, Ojogbo currently serves as a Partner of Centurion Law Group, a pan-African legal and business advisory group.

Throughout her career, Ojogbo has counselled clients across power, energy and infrastructure sectors. Her work has covered multiple sectors and tackled transactions of varying complexity, with her determination, passion and vision serving as an inspiration for many.

Isioma Okolo, Reservoir Engineer, Shell

Isioma Okolo is a Reservoir Engineer with the Shell Petroleum Development Company in Nigeria. She holds a Bachelor of Engineering Degree in Petroleum Engineering from The Federal University of Technology Owerri and an MBA from the Edinburgh Business School, Heriot-Watt University.

Having worked as a Consultant in Pricewaterhouse Coopers and as a Society of Petroleum Engineering Certified Engineer, Okolo is paving the way for a prosperous future for Africa and beyond.

Uzochukwu Ozoh, Legal Advisor, Chevron

With a LLM from the University of Dundee and an MBA from Imperial College Business School, Uzochukwu Ozoh has emerged as an accomplished transactional lawyer who merges business acumen, legal prowess and risk analysis within the energy sector.

Currently serving as Legal Advisor at Chevron, Ozoh guides a team of legal experts facilitating intricate gas, commercial, and supply chain transactions exceeding US$1 billion. Her mastery of stakeholder relations, leadership and organizational development makes her a force to be reckoned with.

Lecticia Sepulvede, Public and Government Affairs Advisor, ExxonMobil

Lecticia Sepulvede has a Masters in Petroleum, Energy, Economics and Finance from the University of Aberdeen and currently serves as the Public and Government Affairs Advisor for global energy major ExxonMobil.

Her vision is to support Mozambicans achieve their full potential, and she works closely with stakeholders to facilitate safety and security efforts in the Cabo Delgado province of the country. Her commitment to people, her focus on the energy sector, and her ability to manage stressful environments makes her a highly valuable and admirable energy professional.

Eman S Shahin, Performance Lead and Senior Petroleum Engineer, Dragon Oil Egypt

Eman Shahin is a proficient Performance Lead and Senior Petroleum Engineer (SPE) at Dragon Oil Egypt, and boasts over 9 years’ experience in reservoir, petroleum and production engineering.

Her prowess spans budgeting, production forecasting, reservoir development planning and optimizing waterflood management. As a leader and coach at SPE Egypt, her commitment to mentorship shines. With roots at Cairo University and experience at GUPCO, Shahin’s journey embodies expertise, leadership and fostering an inclusive energy landscape.

Mwanyengwa Ndapewoshali Shapwanale, Director: Communications and Stakeholders Relations, ReconEnergy Namibia

Mwanyengwa Ndapewoshali Shapwanale is the Director of Communication and Stakeholder Relations at Recon Energy Namibia. With a degree in Communication and Media Studies from the University of Cape Town and 10 years’ experience in journalism and communication, she brings valuable compliance and ESG skills to her role in the energy sector.

As the youngest member of Recon’s management, she plays a pivotal role in shaping the organization’s communication landscape.

Natznet Tesfay, VP Economics & Country Risk, S&P Global

Natznet Tesfay is Vice President of Economics & Country Risk at S&P Global Market Intelligence. Leading a global team of 150+ experts, she forecasts economic and country risk outlooks.

With a rich background at IHS Markit and Exclusive Analysis, her expertise spans geopolitical analysis, energy transition and supply chain alignment. With degrees from Harvard University, The London School of Economics, and SOAS University of London, she has emerged as a trailblazer and advocate for Africa’s economic future.

Nidra Araba Yebuah, Digital and Integration Account Manager for Ghana and Equatorial Guinea, SLB

Nidra Araba Yebuah is an accomplished Senior Geologist and Account Manager with over a decade of experience in the oil and gas service industry.

She blends technical proficiency with business acumen to excel in her role. Her expertise spans data interpretation, geological environments and technical sales support. Yebuah has significantly contributed to sub-Saharan African operations, demonstrating innovation and leadership in the dynamic industry.