Meet 5 Nigerians Who Turn Waste To Art

In Nigeria, tossing sachets, nylon bags, biscuit wrappers, and plastic bottles on streets, roads, and out of moving vehicles is very common even though it is not ideal. Indiscriminate waste disposal and poor waste management pose a serious risk to the environment and human health.

Though, waste management is a global challenge, one that directly contributes to climate change. The value of global GDP dependent on the natural ecosystem is $43 trillion and the decline in ecosystem functionality costs the global economy more than $5 trillion a year.

Some Nigerians are investing in noteworthy waste management initiatives with a financial advantage. These green entrepreneurs generate revenue by ensuring environmental sustainability – win-win. Their businesses involve recycling tyres, sachets, PET bottles, metal scraps, and other forms of waste materials.

Here are five Nigerian entrepreneurs turning trash to arts

Adejoke Lasisi

Adejoke Lasisi is the founder of Planet3r. Planet3r converts textiles and plastic wastes into eco-friendly products using the 3R – reduce, reuse, recycle – by weaving them into different fashion accessories and home decor.

To make these products, Lasisi sorts, shreds, and weaves nylon wastes. Threads form the warp of her products and nylon wastes serve as the weft.

Adejoke Lasisi is the founder of Planet3r

Intissar Bashir Kurfi

Intissar Bashir Kurfi is the founder of Ifrique Eco Solutions. Ifrique Eco Solutions produces interlocking tiles using discarded plastic bottles and pure water sachets. The tiles and pavers produced by Ifrique are used for road and building constructions. Raw material (plastic waste) used in the production of these tiles can last hundreds of years without degrading, that makes them a better alternative to conventional tiles.

Intissar Bashir Kurfi founded Ifrique Eco Solutions

Ernest Nkwocha

Ernest Nkwocha is a tyre sculptor who sees a connection between art and waste. Fueled by the desire to create art and a cleaner city (Lagos), Nkwocha transforms discarded tyres into giant animal sculptures. Some of his creations have taken the form of a crocodile, gorilla, rabbit, bull, lion, and several other animals. His sculptures are displayed in art galleries across Nigeria and sold beyond Nigeria and Africa.

Ernest Nkwocha

Bilikiss Adebiyi

Bilikiss Adebiyi is the founder of Wecyclers. Wecyclers is a for-profit social enterprise that promotes environmental sustainability, socioeconomic development, and community health by providing convenient recycling services in densely populated urban neighborhoods.

Wecyclers operates by collecting recyclable waste from households using its cargo bikes called “wecycles”, and with the aid of a software platform, reward people with points for every kilogram of waste delivered to them. The accrued points are then exchanged for cash, food, or household items every three months.

Founder of Wecyclers

Adeola Balogun

Adeola Balogun is a visual artist and sculptor who uses discarded tyres, wood, metal, plastic, and old car parts to create statues. Some of Balogun’s publicly commissioned works include the 19 feet Obafemi Awolowo statue in Ikeja, Lagos and the Symbol of Justice and Culture statue at the University of Ibadan.