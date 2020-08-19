Medical Practitioner Urges FG to Join Fight in Reducing Cancer

A Gynaecologist and Obstetrician in Ebonyi State, Southeast Nigeria, Dr. Chidi Esike has called on Government and individuals to join hands in the efforts to reduce cancer in Nigeria.

Dr Chidimade the call while addressing newsmen in Abakaliki, the State Capital.

He advised Nigerians to always go for a medical check-up to know their health status and for early detection of the disease.

” When you notice unusual signs and symptoms in your body system, the best thing to do is to go for medical check-u, that will help you to know what is wrong with you,” he said.

He warned people to avoid multiple sex partners as that can increase their chances of contracting Cervical and Prostate Cancer.

Food, fruits and vegetables.

The Gynaecologist said eating healthy food, fruits and vegetables that have anti-cancer ingredients can help to prevent and eradicate cancer in the Country.

He said men should avoid excessive intake of alcohol and eschew smoking entirely.

Women should self-examine their breast always to know when there are abnormalities in their system.

He maintained that the best way to prevent cancer was by living a healthy lifestyle on daily basis.

Source: VON