Medical Experts to Start Screening of Passengers Entering Ekiti State

The Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has directed medical experts to start the screening of passengers coming into Ekiti from border states to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the state.

The governor has also set up a 40-man task force to work on the prevention of the spread of coronavirus in the state.

The task force chaired by Fayemi has other stakeholders drawn from medical, religious and traditional institutions and civil society organisations, among others.

The governor said an isolation centre where victims can be quarantined has been provided at the state specialist hospital that can easily handle any emerging case of the infection in the state.

Fayemi gave the revelation at a press conference on coronavirus infection held in Ado Ekiti, on Monday.

The governor said he had co-opted the leadership of the drivers’ unions to the task force in a bid to tackle the spread of Corvid-19, especially in the area of proper screening of disembarking passengers at motor parks and report those manifesting the symptoms to the appropriate quarters.

The Bishop of the Anglican Communion, Ekiti State, Bishop Christopher Omotunde; Catholic Bishop of Ekiti, Bishop Felix Ajakaye; and the Chief Imam of Ekiti, Alhaji Jamiu Kewulere, are also members of the task force.

The governor, who allayed the people’s fears, stated that the activation of all the health facilities in the state to be able to manage the spread of Covid-19 is in top gear.

He added that 24 emergency centres have been provided across the state with enough internet facilities containing the already specified hotlines that can be contacted for emergency situations.

“As a responsible government, Ekiti will beat the virus and minimise its spread. Protective materials will be provided for all health facilities in the state within the next 24 hours.

“Well trained health officers will be available in all our facilities that can handle all information, while passengers coming to the state will be screened at the motor parks and entry points.

“The disease has spread to 69 countries, including the USA, Brazil, France, Italy and Nigeria, among others and the rate of human-to-human spread is very high.

“As a responsible government, we have to do enough sensitisation so our people can be conscious of the symptoms which included cold, malaria, coughing and sneezing, respiratory symptoms, shortness of breath and other respiratory problem.

“If you see anyone with any of these signs, try and report to any of our facilities or call those lines that will be provided by the Ministry of Health,” he said.

The governor revealed that the state has done the vulnerability map, saying people will be checked at the entry points to the state, which he said helped in curtailing the Lassa virus despite the state’s proximity to Ondo State, the epicentre of the scourge.

Fayemi warned against the rumour making the rounds, especially on the social media that black people cannot contract coronavirus.

“Please, please and please, except experts tell us, don’t believe in all those things. The National Centre for Disease Control is our source of information,” he warned.

The governor stated that the government will provide dispensers for all public institutions to sterilise the people and prevent the spread of the scourge.

He also advised anyone manifesting any of the symptoms to stay indoors and call the medical experts to be able to transport him to the point of treatment.

