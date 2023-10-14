MediaTek And Airtel Nigeria Are Intensifying Their Collaborative Efforts To Bolster Mobile Connectivity In Nigeria

MediaTek, a global leader in semiconductor industry together with Airtel Nigeria, a leading telecommunications service provider, briefed the local media on Thursday on their collaborative efforts, to drive technological advancements and improve mobile connectivity across the nation.

The collaboration introduces MediaTek’s T750-powered Customer Premises Equipment (CPE), a groundbreaking technology that enhances internet connectivity. This advancement allows users to access high-speed 5G networks from the comfort of their homes, opening doors to remote work, gaming, online education, and entertainment streaming like never before.

Speaking during the session, Rami Osman, Director for Corporate Sales and Marketing at MediaTek, Middle East Africa, highlighted MediaTek’s commitment towards expanding its footprint across the Smartphone and Smart Device ecosystem in the Middle East & Africa (MEA) region.

“MediaTek is at the forefront of the global semiconductor industry, and we are proud to lead the way in key sectors like Smartphones, 5G Fixed Wireless Access, Wi-Fi, TV, and AI-IoT. In Nigeria, our collaboration with Airtel Nigeria, revolves around three core areas of focus. In connectivity, we are enhancing high-speed internet access with our advanced chipsets.”

“In the Smartphone domain, we are committed to offering a wider range of premium and flagship devices while supporting the transition from feature phones to smartphones. In the realm of AI-IoT, we are exploring new possibilities and technologies. Thus, this will promote digital inclusion, revolutionize connectivity in Nigeria, and contribute to sustainable development goals,” said Osman.

In addition, he said, “This collaboration aligns seamlessly with our MEA agenda, laying a robust foundation for the future of 5G technology. As we move forward, we are excited to lead in technological progress within this continually evolving region.”

Ismail Olusegun Adeshina, Director, Marketing at Airtel Nigeria, emphasized the importance of the partnership with MediaTek and how it will provide affordable connectivity to Nigerians. He stated, “Our commitment to innovation is evident through our early adoption of 5G technology. We’re proactively investing in this technology to improve connectivity, to tackle coverage and cost challenges, and make 5G devices more accessible across Nigeria”.

MediaTek powers globally recognized brands and remains dedicated to providing state-of-the-art innovations through its latest products and solutions. These offerings span a diverse range, including smartphones, smart devices, automotive technology, satellite connectivity solutions, and next-generation wearables.

MediaTek’s product portfolio includes MediaTek Dimensity for 5G smartphones, MediaTek HelioG series for 4G gaming smartphones, MediaTek Kompanio for arm-based Chromebooks, MediaTek Pentonic for Smart TV technologies, MediaTek Genio for Internet of Things applications, MediaTek Filogic for advanced Wi-Fi 6/6E & Wi-Fi 7 solutions, and MediaTek Dimensity Auto for cutting-edge automotive technologies, among others.For more information, please visit:https://www.mediatek.com/