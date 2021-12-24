Mediacraft CEO, Ehiguese Receives Lifetime Achievement Award at LaPRIGA

December 24, 2021 64

John Ehiguese, CEO of Nigeria’s foremost Public Relations agency, Mediacraft Associates, has been awarded a Lifetime Achievement award at the just concluded Lagos PR Industry Gala & Awards (LaPRIGA), held at D’Podium International Event Center, Ikeja, Lagos.

According to the organisers, Ehiguese, popularly known as JE, clinched the prestigious award in recognition of his significantly outstanding contribution to the Lagos State Chapter of NIPR and public relations practice in Nigeria at large, leading consulting teams on complex communications programmes over the years.

According to the organisers, JE clinched the prestigious award for his creativity, leadership and contributions to Public Relations by ensuring global best practices and processes in rendering qualitative services via Mediacraft Associates to its numerous clients.

Presenting the award, the National President and Chairman of Council, Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Mallam Mukhtar Sirajo, declared that Ehiguese remains a force to be reckoned with in the PR industry.

He urged him to sustain the momentum and continue to set the pace for younger agencies as he acknowledged his immense contributions to the rising and emergence of award-winning PR practitioners.

The LaPRIGA is an annual PR award that recognises excellence in public relations practice by individuals, stakeholders, corporate and public organisations to encourage professionalism and more investment in the Nigerian public relations industry.

In her welcome speech, Comfort Nwankwo, Chairman, Lagos State Chapter, NIPR, stated that the award is further proof of the chapter’s commitment to continue to maintain leadership in professionalism and excellence.

“The LaPRIGA Awards has evolved to become the Nigerian PR industry Oscars, by adding new colours, dimensions and values, by recognizing best accomplishments in reputation management, relationship management and support for marketing functions.

“It is a night of elegance, joy and celebrations exclusively for the communications industry with most influential stakeholders,” she said.

Fielding questions from journalists after the event, Ehiguese stated that the award is only a clarion call to do more and not to relent or rest on one’s oars.

He said: “I feel deeply honoured with the recognition and conferment of this Lifetime Achievement Award on me. Recognition of this magnitude is a sign post to the fact that my contribution to the PR industry over the years has not gone unnoticed.

“I thank the Lagos State Chapter of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, the organisers of this prestigious award, for the honour.”

Over 20 honourees from public relations consultancies, practitioners in the public and private sectors, stakeholders, and the media were honoured with colourful figurines in different categories.

Ehiguese founded Mediacraft Associates Limited in 2003. He is a member of the NIPR, Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON) and Public Relations Consultants Association (PRCA-UK).

He is a fellow of the African Public Relations Association (APRA), former President of the Public Relations Consultants Association of Nigeria (PRCAN) and a Board Member of the International Communications Consultancy Organisation (ICCO).

He holds an MBA from the Lagos Business School of The Pan Atlantic University, Lagos (2004). He is also an alumnus of the IESE Business School, Barcelona, Spain and the University of Central Lancashire (UCLAN), United Kingdom.

It would be recalled that Ehiguese also won the LaPRIGA ‘Best PR Practitioner of the Year’ in 2019.